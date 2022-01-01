Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve rice noodles

Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Singapore Style Rice Noodle$13.95
Curry flavored, mildly spicy thin rice noodles, wok-tossed with chicken, roast pork, baby shrimp, onion, peppers, and bean sprout. Spicy.
Horfun (Fresh wide rice noodles)$14.95
Famous wide rice noodle, wok-tossed with your choice of meat or veggie. A homestyle favorite!
More about May Jen Restaurant
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Rice Noodles$2.00
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Item pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Noodle$2.00
Rice Noodles with Chicken Curry Sauce (Nan Gyi Thoat)$15.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese rice noodles with a mild chicken curry sauce, eggs, chana dal pea, crispy flat noodle, turmeric, onion, green onion & cilantro
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Noodle$2.00
Rice Noodles with Chicken Curry Sauce (Nan Gyi Thoat)$15.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese rice noodles with a mild chicken curry sauce, eggs, chana dal pea, crispy flat noodle, turmeric, onion, green onion & cilantro
More about Sun Cuisines
Chicken Soup (Noodles or Rice) image

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Soup (Noodles or Rice)
classic chicken soup, made from scratch, & served with our grilled sourdough
More about Mojo Market

