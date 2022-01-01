Rice noodles in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve rice noodles
More about May Jen Restaurant
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Singapore Style Rice Noodle
|$13.95
Curry flavored, mildly spicy thin rice noodles, wok-tossed with chicken, roast pork, baby shrimp, onion, peppers, and bean sprout. Spicy.
|Horfun (Fresh wide rice noodles)
|$14.95
Famous wide rice noodle, wok-tossed with your choice of meat or veggie. A homestyle favorite!
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Side Rice Noodles
|$2.00
More about Sun Cuisines
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Rice Noodle
|$2.00
|Rice Noodles with Chicken Curry Sauce (Nan Gyi Thoat)
|$15.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese rice noodles with a mild chicken curry sauce, eggs, chana dal pea, crispy flat noodle, turmeric, onion, green onion & cilantro
More about Sun Cuisines
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Rice Noodle
|$2.00
|Rice Noodles with Chicken Curry Sauce (Nan Gyi Thoat)
|$15.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Burmese rice noodles with a mild chicken curry sauce, eggs, chana dal pea, crispy flat noodle, turmeric, onion, green onion & cilantro