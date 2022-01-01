Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salad bowl in
Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
Salad Bowl
Buffalo restaurants that serve salad bowl
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
235 South Elmwood, Buffalo
No reviews yet
Romaine Salad Bowl
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Tacos Community & Beer
1275 DELAWARE AVE, BUFFALO
No reviews yet
Salad Bowl
$7.45
Chopped Romaine, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese (pick protein and toppings)
More about Tacos Community & Beer
Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo
Quesadillas
Steak Subs
Steak Quesadillas
Hot Chocolate
Turkey Bacon
Bologna Sandwiches
Ribeye Steak
Calamari
Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
North Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Main Street
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Black Rock
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Buffalo to explore
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston