Salmon in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve salmon

Flying Salmon image

 

Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE

5933 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flying Salmon$15.75
Spicy Faroe Island salmon, bamboo rice, seaweed salad, avocado, kimchi, jalapenos, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, tobiko, spicy ponzu/spicy mayo sauces, fried onions and sesame seeds
Seared and Poached Salmon Bowl (5oz Salmon)$16.50
5 ounces of Faroe Island salmon, pan seared and then poached in our homemade tangy shallot sauce. Served over jasmine rice and greens mix, with edamame, carrots, cucumbers purple cabbage, bean sprouts, lemon basil vinaigrette and sesame seeds
Keto Salmon$17.90
Faroe Island salmon (extra scoop!), cauliflower rice, double avocado, green onion, cucumbers, broccoli, sesame shoyu/spicy mayo sauces and sesame seeds
More about Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Mandarian Salmon with Coconut Shrimp$17.00
Mandarin Oranges, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Walnuts
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Item pic

 

Break'n Eggs Creperie

1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Benedict$15.25
Two Poached Eggs, Smoked Salmon, Hollandaise Sauce, Shaved Red Onions and Capers
(17) Smoked Salmon Crepe$15.95
Smoked Salmon, Capers, thinly sliced red onions, with Lemon Dill Cream Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Berry BBQ Salmon$22.50
Faroe Island Salmon, Berry BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar Mashed, Seasonal Vegetable.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Crab Crusted Salmon image

 

Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse

5110 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Crusted Salmon$29.90
seared organic salmon, broiled crab crust, mashed potatoes, crispy parsnips, sautéed spinach, citrus beurre blanc
More about Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
SPEC SALMON$28.95
Tomatoes, scallions, asparagus, scampi sauce, lemon-rosemary risotto
Grilled Faroe Island Salmon$27.95
Lemon-beurre blanc, lemon-thyme risotto, grilled asparagus
More about Creekview Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

1460 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (322 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hawaiian Salmon$8.99
More about BurgerIM
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Skillet Salmon$21.59
Blackened Skillet Salmon$18.29
Blackened skillet salmon, basil dill sauce, pickled onions, spring mix, & tomato. Served on a garlic butter toasted brioche roll.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Flying Salmon image

 

Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN

500 Pearl St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flying Salmon$15.75
Spicy Faroe Island salmon, bamboo rice, seaweed salad, avocado, kimchi, jalapenos, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, tobiko, spicy ponzu/spicy mayo sauces, fried onions and sesame seeds
Seared and Poached Salmon Bowl (5oz Salmon)$16.50
5 ounces of Faroe Island salmon, pan seared and then poached in our homemade tangy shallot sauce. Served over jasmine rice and spring mix with edamame, carrots, cucumbers purple cabbage, bean sprouts, lemon basil vinaigrette and sesame seeds
Keto Salmon$17.90
Faroe Island salmon (extra scoop!), cauliflower rice, double avocado, green onion, cucumbers, broccoli, sesame shoyu/spicy mayo sauces and sesame seeds
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$22.95
(Friday, Saturday, & Sunday only) Grilled 8 oz salmon with tempura eggplant, served over onions, & peppers, topped withcashew nuts in basil sauce.
Thai Salmon$22.95
Salmon Salad$17.95
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$11.99
Scottish salmon with grilled tomatoes smothered in hollandaise sauce over an english muffin. Served with homefries.
Atlantic Salmon Fillet$19.99
Broiled North Atlantic fillet with olive oil and seasonings served with creamy dill sauce.
More about Mythos
Consumer pic

 

The Salty Chefs

111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwestern Seared Salmon Bowl$14.50
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, seasoned, seared rare and chilled. Sliced and served Poke bowl style with choice of greens, choice of dressing, seasoned black beans, fresh salsa, and avocado
Fire Grilled Salmon Burger$16.50
Grilled Tranche of fresh Atlantic Salmon finished with caramelized red onion and roasted poblano peppers.
More about The Salty Chefs
Oliver's Restaurant image

 

Oliver's Restaurant

2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Faroe Island Salmon$42.00
corn puree, wild rice, succotash, pickled fresno chili, celery leaf salad
More about Oliver's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Break'N Eggs Creperie

5235 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Benedict$15.25
Two Poached Eggs, Smoked Salmon, Hollandaise Sauce, Shaved Red Onions and Capers
(17) Smoked Salmon Crepe$15.95
Smoked Salmon, Capers, thinly sliced red onions, with Lemon Dill Cream Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
Smoke Salmon Quiche$15.95
Smoke Salmon/Capers/Onions
More about Break'N Eggs Creperie
G2 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Akura Salmon$29.00
Pan seared Akura salmon fillet topped with fresh mango salsa. Served over coconut ginger basmati rice, finished with red pepper aioli and accompanied with charred asparagus
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Salmon Roll$9.50
Grilled salmon with a crispy skin rolled and garnished with our homemade savory ground sesame seed
Spicy Salmon Sun Roll$8.50
With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional
Salmon Sun Roll$8.50
More about Sun Cuisines
Item pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sun Roll$8.50
Crispy Salmon Skin Salad$10.00
Fresh spring greens & romaine lettuce with cream cheese, avocado, mango, cucumber & tomato topped with tempura crisps & served with our special homemade ginger dressing
Salmon Special Roll$16.90
GF: Raw salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy sauce all rolled with seaweed wrap, topped with scallion, crispy shallot & drizzled with sweet soy sauce
More about Sun Cuisines
Salmon BLT image

 

Larkin Filling Station

745 Seneca Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon BLT$12.00
Seared Salmon, Bibb Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Dill Garlic Aioli, Brioche, Served with Mixed Green Salad
More about Larkin Filling Station
This Little Pig image

 

This Little Pig

4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Verlasso Salmon with Farm Vegetables$30.00
sustainably farmed salmon, pan-seared with seasonal vegetables over mashed potatoes & tomato-parsley relish
More about This Little Pig
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Entree$26.75
farro, asparagus, tomatoes, feta, balsamic, evoo
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Honey Garlic Glazed Salmon$25.99
A pan seared 8oz Salmon Filet topped with fresh herbs and a honey garlic glaze. Served with your choice of potato and the vegetable of the day.
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
Item pic

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Black’nd Salmon Dinner$23.00
GF? / Butter basted and dusted with
Chester’s Black'nd Spice and fired
on a HOT cast iron skillet. Served over Cajun Rice with a side of Cole Slaw and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Item pic

 

Munch @ Froth

700 Military Road, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Fried Rice$24.00
Salmon fried rice, peppers, onions, carrots, peas, served with house made kimchi and spicy lime crema
More about Munch @ Froth
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Skillet Salmon$21.59
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CITRUS SALMON$9.95
More about D'Avolio
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Skillet Salmon$21.59
Blackened Skillet Salmon$18.29
Blackened skillet salmon, basil dill sauce, pickled onions, spring mix, & tomato. Served on a garlic butter toasted brioche roll.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Herb-Crusted Salmon Sandwich$13.95
Herb-crusted salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and avocado guacamole on a toasted butter croissant.
More about Spot Coffee

