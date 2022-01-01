Salmon in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve salmon
Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
5933 Main Street, Buffalo
|Flying Salmon
|$15.75
Spicy Faroe Island salmon, bamboo rice, seaweed salad, avocado, kimchi, jalapenos, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, tobiko, spicy ponzu/spicy mayo sauces, fried onions and sesame seeds
|Seared and Poached Salmon Bowl (5oz Salmon)
|$16.50
5 ounces of Faroe Island salmon, pan seared and then poached in our homemade tangy shallot sauce. Served over jasmine rice and greens mix, with edamame, carrots, cucumbers purple cabbage, bean sprouts, lemon basil vinaigrette and sesame seeds
|Keto Salmon
|$17.90
Faroe Island salmon (extra scoop!), cauliflower rice, double avocado, green onion, cucumbers, broccoli, sesame shoyu/spicy mayo sauces and sesame seeds
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Mandarian Salmon with Coconut Shrimp
|$17.00
Mandarin Oranges, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Caramelized Walnuts
Break'n Eggs Creperie
1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$15.25
Two Poached Eggs, Smoked Salmon, Hollandaise Sauce, Shaved Red Onions and Capers
|(17) Smoked Salmon Crepe
|$15.95
Smoked Salmon, Capers, thinly sliced red onions, with Lemon Dill Cream Sauce served w/ Fresh Mixed Greens, and House-Made Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Berry BBQ Salmon
|$22.50
Faroe Island Salmon, Berry BBQ Sauce, White Cheddar Mashed, Seasonal Vegetable.
Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse
5110 Main Street, Williamsville
|Crab Crusted Salmon
|$29.90
seared organic salmon, broiled crab crust, mashed potatoes, crispy parsnips, sautéed spinach, citrus beurre blanc
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|SPEC SALMON
|$28.95
Tomatoes, scallions, asparagus, scampi sauce, lemon-rosemary risotto
|Grilled Faroe Island Salmon
|$27.95
Lemon-beurre blanc, lemon-thyme risotto, grilled asparagus
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
1460 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Hawaiian Salmon
|$8.99
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Skillet Salmon
|$21.59
|Blackened Skillet Salmon
|$18.29
Blackened skillet salmon, basil dill sauce, pickled onions, spring mix, & tomato. Served on a garlic butter toasted brioche roll.
SOUPS
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Grilled Salmon
|$22.95
(Friday, Saturday, & Sunday only) Grilled 8 oz salmon with tempura eggplant, served over onions, & peppers, topped withcashew nuts in basil sauce.
|Thai Salmon
|$22.95
|Salmon Salad
|$17.95
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$11.99
Scottish salmon with grilled tomatoes smothered in hollandaise sauce over an english muffin. Served with homefries.
|Atlantic Salmon Fillet
|$19.99
Broiled North Atlantic fillet with olive oil and seasonings served with creamy dill sauce.
The Salty Chefs
111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo
|Southwestern Seared Salmon Bowl
|$14.50
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, seasoned, seared rare and chilled. Sliced and served Poke bowl style with choice of greens, choice of dressing, seasoned black beans, fresh salsa, and avocado
|Fire Grilled Salmon Burger
|$16.50
Grilled Tranche of fresh Atlantic Salmon finished with caramelized red onion and roasted poblano peppers.
Oliver's Restaurant
2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo
|Seared Faroe Island Salmon
|$42.00
corn puree, wild rice, succotash, pickled fresno chili, celery leaf salad
G2 - Griffon Gastropub
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Akura Salmon
|$29.00
Pan seared Akura salmon fillet topped with fresh mango salsa. Served over coconut ginger basmati rice, finished with red pepper aioli and accompanied with charred asparagus
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Crispy Salmon Roll
|$9.50
Grilled salmon with a crispy skin rolled and garnished with our homemade savory ground sesame seed
|Spicy Salmon Sun Roll
|$8.50
With Cucumber & Spicy Sauce / Avocado Optional
|Salmon Sun Roll
|$8.50
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Salmon Sun Roll
|$8.50
|Crispy Salmon Skin Salad
|$10.00
Fresh spring greens & romaine lettuce with cream cheese, avocado, mango, cucumber & tomato topped with tempura crisps & served with our special homemade ginger dressing
|Salmon Special Roll
|$16.90
GF: Raw salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy sauce all rolled with seaweed wrap, topped with scallion, crispy shallot & drizzled with sweet soy sauce
Larkin Filling Station
745 Seneca Street, Buffalo
|Salmon BLT
|$12.00
Seared Salmon, Bibb Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Dill Garlic Aioli, Brioche, Served with Mixed Green Salad
This Little Pig
4401 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Verlasso Salmon with Farm Vegetables
|$30.00
sustainably farmed salmon, pan-seared with seasonal vegetables over mashed potatoes & tomato-parsley relish
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Salmon Entree
|$26.75
farro, asparagus, tomatoes, feta, balsamic, evoo
FRENCH FRIES
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Honey Garlic Glazed Salmon
|$25.99
A pan seared 8oz Salmon Filet topped with fresh herbs and a honey garlic glaze. Served with your choice of potato and the vegetable of the day.
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Black’nd Salmon Dinner
|$23.00
GF? / Butter basted and dusted with
Chester’s Black'nd Spice and fired
on a HOT cast iron skillet. Served over Cajun Rice with a side of Cole Slaw and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Munch @ Froth
700 Military Road, Buffalo
|Salmon Fried Rice
|$24.00
Salmon fried rice, peppers, onions, carrots, peas, served with house made kimchi and spicy lime crema
