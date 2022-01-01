Salmon sandwiches in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches
More about Spot Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Herb-Crusted Salmon Sandwich
|$13.95
Herb-crusted salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and avocado guacamole on a toasted butter croissant.
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee
5205 Transit Road, Clarence
|Herb-Crusted Salmon Sandwich
|$13.95
Herb-crusted salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and avocado guacamole on a toasted butter croissant.