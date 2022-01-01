Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Herb-Crusted Salmon Sandwich$13.95
Herb-crusted salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and avocado guacamole on a toasted butter croissant.
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

5205 Transit Road, Clarence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Herb-Crusted Salmon Sandwich$13.95
Herb-crusted salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and avocado guacamole on a toasted butter croissant.
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Herb-Crusted Salmon Sandwich$13.95
Herb-crusted salmon filet, mixed greens, tomatoes, and avocado guacamole on a toasted butter croissant.
More about Spot Coffee

