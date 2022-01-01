Scallops in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve scallops
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Large Scalloped Potatoes Pie
|$25.99
Scalloped Potatoes, Garlic Butter, Bacon, Cheeses, Chives, Side of Sour Cream
|Small Scalloped Potatoes Pie
|$20.99
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
500 Pearl St, Buffalo
|Cod, Scallop, and White Bean Soup
|$6.00
Weekly Seafood Chowder! Ranging from Halibut to cod, to monkfish! Call the store to see what our chowder of the week is!
More about Oliver's Restaurant
Oliver's Restaurant
2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$49.00
Beluga lentils, pea puree, radish, snap peas, mango, pickled red onion
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville
|Sizzling Scallops & Shrimp in Szechuan Sauce
|$19.95
** Spicy
|Scallop & Shrimp in Garlic Sauce
|$17.95
** Spicy
Fresh scallops and jumbo shrimp with vegetables stir fried in a fresh garlic sauce