Scallops in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Scalloped Potatoes Pie$25.99
Scalloped Potatoes, Garlic Butter, Bacon, Cheeses, Chives, Side of Sour Cream
Small Scalloped Potatoes Pie$20.99
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN image

 

Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN

500 Pearl St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cod, Scallop, and White Bean Soup$6.00
Weekly Seafood Chowder! Ranging from Halibut to cod, to monkfish! Call the store to see what our chowder of the week is!
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
Oliver's Restaurant image

 

Oliver's Restaurant

2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Scallops$49.00
Beluga lentils, pea puree, radish, snap peas, mango, pickled red onion
More about Oliver's Restaurant
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine image

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sizzling Scallops & Shrimp in Szechuan Sauce$19.95
** Spicy
Scallop & Shrimp in Garlic Sauce$17.95
** Spicy
Fresh scallops and jumbo shrimp with vegetables stir fried in a fresh garlic sauce
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery image

 

Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

930 Maple Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Scallop Spiedini$28.50
jumbo seafood | crab asparagus risotto | lemon beurre blanc
More about Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

