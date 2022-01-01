Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Item pic

 

Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE

5933 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$4.50
A side of seaweed salad for your bowl or a standalone healthy snack
More about Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
Item pic

 

Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN

500 Pearl St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad (5oz)$4.50
A side of seaweed salad for your bowl or a standalone healthy snack
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
Item pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$6.00
Seaweed, sesame oil topped with sesame seeds served on a bed of shredded romaine lettuce, drizzled with citrus soy sauce
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$6.00
Seaweed Salad$6.00
Seaweed, sesame oil topped with sesame seeds served on a bed of shredded romaine lettuce, drizzled with citrus soy sauce
More about Sun Cuisines

