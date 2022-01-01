Seaweed salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
5933 Main Street, Buffalo
|Seaweed Salad
|$4.50
A side of seaweed salad for your bowl or a standalone healthy snack
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
500 Pearl St, Buffalo
|Seaweed Salad (5oz)
|$4.50
A side of seaweed salad for your bowl or a standalone healthy snack
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Seaweed Salad
|$6.00
Seaweed, sesame oil topped with sesame seeds served on a bed of shredded romaine lettuce, drizzled with citrus soy sauce