Shawarma in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve shawarma
More about Alibaba Kebab
KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Alibaba Kebab
900 William st, Buffalo
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$10.00
|Chicken Shawarma over Rice
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
2130 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
5493 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
1395 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
More about The Pita Place
The Pita Place
412 Evans St, Williamsville
|Shawarma Pita
|$11.99
(GF) Slices of lightly seasoned meats cut from the vertical broiler.
Chicken-Garlic Aioli, Pickles, Fries and Eli's Veggie Mix
Beef- Pickles, Tahini and Eli's Veggie Mix
Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free
|Chicken Shawarma Family Pk
|$53.00
Slices of lightly seasoned chicken cut from our vertical broiler. Family packs include salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people
|Shawarma Salad
(GF) Lettuce, Cucumber, Parsley & Tomatoes, Topped w/ choice of shawarma meat