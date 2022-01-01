Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve shawarma

Item pic

KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Alibaba Kebab

900 William st, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (9095 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$10.00
Chicken Shawarma over Rice
More about Alibaba Kebab
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

2130 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

5493 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

1395 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (1674 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.85
Char-grilled chicken breast cooked with potatoes and our house garlic sauce.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
The Pita Place image

 

The Pita Place

412 Evans St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shawarma Pita$11.99
(GF) Slices of lightly seasoned meats cut from the vertical broiler.
Chicken-Garlic Aioli, Pickles, Fries and Eli's Veggie Mix
Beef- Pickles, Tahini and Eli's Veggie Mix
Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free
Chicken Shawarma Family Pk$53.00
Slices of lightly seasoned chicken cut from our vertical broiler. Family packs include salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people
Shawarma Salad
(GF) Lettuce, Cucumber, Parsley & Tomatoes, Topped w/ choice of shawarma meat
More about The Pita Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Fritters

French Fries

Chai Lattes

Caesar Salad

Turkey Clubs

Tortellini

Chicken Pitas

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston