Short ribs in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve short ribs
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Short Rib Shepherds Pie
|$20.50
Angus Short Rib, Vegetables, White Cheddar Mashed, Gravy, Cheddar.
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville
|Sizzling Beef Short Ribs
|$18.95
More about Pressure Drop Brewing
Pressure Drop Brewing
1672 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Short Rib Slider
|$7.00
Braised short rib, cabbage, caraway, horseradish mayo, jus