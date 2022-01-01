Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Shepherds Pie$20.50
Angus Short Rib, Vegetables, White Cheddar Mashed, Gravy, Cheddar.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine image

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sizzling Beef Short Ribs$18.95
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine
Banner pic

 

Pressure Drop Brewing

1672 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Slider$7.00
Braised short rib, cabbage, caraway, horseradish mayo, jus
More about Pressure Drop Brewing
Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery image

 

Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

930 Maple Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Short Rib$27.50
garlic mashed potato | grilled asparagus | frizzled onions
More about Rizotto Italian Eatery & Sweetery

