Shrimp basket in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve shrimp basket
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|Fried shrimp basket
|$10.00
Served with fries
G2 - Griffon Gastropub
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Crispy Shrimp Basket
|$16.00
Seven jumbo cornmeal & buttermilk hand-battered spicy tiger shrimp, flash-fried, served over Miami spice rubbed all natural skin-on fries with a side of house cocktail sauce
|Kids Shrimp Basket
|$8.99
Crispy hand-battered shrimp served with your choice of side and cocktail sauce