Shrimp basket in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve shrimp basket

The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried shrimp basket$10.00
Served with fries
More about The Eatery
G2 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Basket$16.00
Seven jumbo cornmeal & buttermilk hand-battered spicy tiger shrimp, flash-fried, served over Miami spice rubbed all natural skin-on fries with a side of house cocktail sauce
Kids Shrimp Basket$8.99
Crispy hand-battered shrimp served with your choice of side and cocktail sauce
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
Restaurant banner

 

The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

60 Niagara Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Basket with Fries$9.99
More about The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

