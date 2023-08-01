Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp curry in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Item pic

 

Fresh Catch Poke Co.

5933 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Shrimp Curry$6.00
Shrimp, potatoes, onions, peppers, and garlic in a broth of seasoned fish stock and coconut milk. Dairy Free & Gluten Free.
More about Fresh Catch Poke Co.
Item pic

 

Fresh Catch Poke Co.

500 Pearl St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Shrimp Curry$6.00
Shrimp, potatoes, onions, peppers, and garlic in a broth of seasoned fish stock and coconut milk. Dairy Free & Gluten Free.
More about Fresh Catch Poke Co.
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine image

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Shrimp$15.95
** Spicy
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

