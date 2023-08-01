Shrimp curry in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve shrimp curry
Fresh Catch Poke Co.
5933 Main Street, Buffalo
|Thai Shrimp Curry
|$6.00
Shrimp, potatoes, onions, peppers, and garlic in a broth of seasoned fish stock and coconut milk. Dairy Free & Gluten Free.
Fresh Catch Poke Co.
500 Pearl St, Buffalo
|Thai Shrimp Curry
|$6.00
Shrimp, potatoes, onions, peppers, and garlic in a broth of seasoned fish stock and coconut milk. Dairy Free & Gluten Free.