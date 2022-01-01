Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp egg rolls in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve shrimp egg rolls

May Jen Restaurant image

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Egg Roll$3.25
Shredded napa cabbage and shrimp in crispy egg roll skin.
More about May Jen Restaurant
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine image

 

Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Egg Roll (1)$2.25
More about Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

