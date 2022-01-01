Shrimp rolls in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Shrimp Egg Roll
|$3.25
Shredded napa cabbage and shrimp in crispy egg roll skin.
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Shrimp Sun Roll
|$8.50
Cooked
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$8.50
Cooked/GF: Grilled jumbo shrimp, avocado, scallions & our spicy sauce
|Golden Crispy Shrimp Roll
|$9.50
Cooked / Tempura shrimp, cucumber, red pepper and spicy sauce rolled in sesame seed soy wrap and topped with our sweet soy sauce and crispy shallots
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Shrimp Sun Roll
|$8.50
Cooked
|Cocount Shrimp Sun Roll
|$9.50
Cooked / Cocount Shrimp, red pepper, cucumber and spicy sauce rolled with sesame seed soy wrap and topped with Milky Way sauce
|Golden Crispy Shrimp Roll
|$9.50
Cooked / Tempura shrimp, cucumber, red pepper and spicy sauce rolled in sesame seed soy wrap and topped with our sweet soy sauce and crispy shallots