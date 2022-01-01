Shrimp scampi in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Shrimp Scampi
|$19.00
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Classic Shrimp Scampi
|$19.49
Sauteed Shrimp, Fresh Garlic, Herbs, Butter, Angel Hair, Parmesan.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Sauté Shrimp Scampi
|$17.89
Fettuccine / jumbo shrimp / butter, garlic & wine sauce / tomatoes / fresh parsley / grilled lemon wedge
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Shrimp Scampi
|$23.99
Tiger shrimp sauteed in garlic, lemon, Italian herbs, drawn butter and a touch of white wine over a bed of linguine.
More about Pie-O-Mine Greens
Pie-O-Mine Greens
1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda
|Spicy Shrimp Scampi large
|$21.79
Garlic Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Baby Shrimp, Crushed Red Pepper, and Parmesan Cheese
|Spicy Shrimp Scampi Small
|$12.49
Garlic Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Baby Shrimp, Crushed Red Pepper, and Parmesan Cheese
More about My Tomato Pie
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Shrimp Scampi
|$22.00
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, tomatoes, white wine, herbs, and lemon butter sauce tossed with spaghetti.