Shrimp scampi in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$19.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Shrimp Scampi$19.49
Sauteed Shrimp, Fresh Garlic, Herbs, Butter, Angel Hair, Parmesan.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sauté Shrimp Scampi$17.89
Fettuccine / jumbo shrimp / butter, garlic & wine sauce / tomatoes / fresh parsley / grilled lemon wedge
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$23.99
Tiger shrimp sauteed in garlic, lemon, Italian herbs, drawn butter and a touch of white wine over a bed of linguine.
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine Greens

1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Shrimp Scampi large$21.79
Garlic Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Baby Shrimp, Crushed Red Pepper, and Parmesan Cheese
Spicy Shrimp Scampi Small$12.49
Garlic Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Baby Shrimp, Crushed Red Pepper, and Parmesan Cheese
More about Pie-O-Mine Greens
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi$22.00
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, tomatoes, white wine, herbs, and lemon butter sauce tossed with spaghetti.
More about My Tomato Pie
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sauté Shrimp Scampi$17.89
Fettuccine / jumbo shrimp / butter, garlic & wine sauce / tomatoes / fresh parsley / grilled lemon wedge
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

