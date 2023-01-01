Soft shell crabs in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|SOFT SHELL CRAB SANDWICH
|$17.95
Old Bay panko crusted, shredded lettuce, fire roasted roma tomato, applewood smoked bacon, brioche roll, french fries
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Soft Shell Crab Seafood Medley
|$30.00
Chef Recommended / Thai crispy soft shell crab with stir fried jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, squid, napa, red pepper, scallion, zucchini and special sauce. 2 Crabs.
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines - Williamsville
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Soft Shell Crab Seafood Medley
|$30.00
Chef Recommended / Thai crispy soft shell crab with stir fried jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, squid, napa, red pepper, scallion, zucchini and special sauce. 2 Crabs.
|Soft Shell Crab
|$11.00
Home-style fried jumbo soft shell crab with special sauce served on a bed of our mango cabbage salad with citrus dressing