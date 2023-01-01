Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
SOFT SHELL CRAB SANDWICH$17.95
Old Bay panko crusted, shredded lettuce, fire roasted roma tomato, applewood smoked bacon, brioche roll, french fries
More about Creekview Restaurant
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab Seafood Medley$30.00
Chef Recommended / Thai crispy soft shell crab with stir fried jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, squid, napa, red pepper, scallion, zucchini and special sauce. 2 Crabs.
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines - Williamsville

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab Seafood Medley$30.00
Chef Recommended / Thai crispy soft shell crab with stir fried jumbo shrimp, sea scallops, squid, napa, red pepper, scallion, zucchini and special sauce. 2 Crabs.
Soft Shell Crab$11.00
Home-style fried jumbo soft shell crab with special sauce served on a bed of our mango cabbage salad with citrus dressing
More about Sun Cuisines - Williamsville

