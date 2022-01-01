Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Souvlaki in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki Salad image

 

Vasilis Express

1066 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$11.00
Marinated chicken grilled to perfection on top of our Greek Salad. Served with Greek dressing on the side
Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$8.00
Tzatziki spread, marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion. Wrapped in a grilled pita
More about Vasilis Express
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

2130 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
Chicken Souvlaki Bowl$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Chicken Souvlaki$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Souvlaki Salad Chicken/Steak (small)$9.99
Chicken, Steak or No Meat. Lettuce, tomato, black olives, feta.
Souvlaki Salad Chicken/Steak (large)$12.99
Chicken, Steak or No Meat. Lettuce, tomato, black olives, feta.
Souvlaki Salad (large)$9.99
Chicken, Steak or No Meat. Lettuce, tomato, black olives, feta.
More about Abbott Pizza
Souvlaki Fast image

 

Souvlaki Fast

617 Main street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Souvlaki Platter$10.49
Grilled marinated beef
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.99
Chicken Souvlaki Platter$10.49
Marinated chicken breast
More about Souvlaki Fast
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki$12.00
Large Chicken Souvlaki Salad$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Greek Dressing, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, and Pita Bread
Personal Souvlaki & Pita & Pop$8.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Souvlaki Salad$12.95
feta, kalamata olives, tomato, onion, herb vinaigrette with warm pita
More about Creekview Restaurant
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Melt$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders with feta cheese, tomatoes, and creamy dill sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki Omelette$11.99
Grilled marinated chicken with tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.
Beef Souvlaki Wrap$14.79
Grilled marinated sirloin of beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta chees and Greek vinaigrette.
More about Mythos
Banner pic

 

Seneca Texas Hots

2449 Seneca Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Open Souvlaki$12.99
Open Souvlaki with choice of Chicken, Beef or Gyro. Salad of lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, pepperoncini, olives, tzatziki, dressing and pita bread.
More about Seneca Texas Hots
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

5493 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Bowl$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Chicken Souvlaki$11.75
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Newbury Salads

5429 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.95
Romaine, herbed chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek vinaigrette
More about Newbury Salads
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

1395 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (1674 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Chicken Souvlaki Bowl$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Towne Restaurant image

 

Towne Restaurant

186 Allen Street, Buffalo

Avg 3.9 (868 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Brkfst$15.95
More about Towne Restaurant
Souvlaki Salad image

 

The Pita Place

412 Evans St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Souvlaki Pita$12.50
(GF) Grilled boneless marinated meat (chicken, beef or lamb)
Feta, olives, tzatziki sauce, with Eli's Veggie Mix
Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free
Souvlaki Salad$8.75
(GF) Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parsley, Feta & Olives, Topped w/ choice of meat, served with Pita
Souvlaki Plate$15.99
(GF) Your choice of chicken, beef, lamb or combination of two meats. Served with pita, souvlaki salad and your choice of side.
Add a second side for $2.00 and/or substitute any specialty salad for an additional $1.00
More about The Pita Place
Consumer pic

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Kensington Pizza

1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4 (502 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner$13.64
Open Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.49
Lettuce, Tomato , Onion, Green Pepper & Feta Cheese w/pita bread.
More about Kensington Pizza
Chicken Souvlaki Salad image

 

Newbury Salads

470 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.50
Romaine, chicken, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and Greek dressing.
More about Newbury Salads
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Souvlaki Mini$9.95
Marinated Greek chicken breast strips, lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, black olives, greek dressing
More about Pat's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Cheesy Bread

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Muffins

Almond Chicken

Turkey Bacon

Chimichangas

Salmon

Pesto Paninis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston