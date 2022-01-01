Souvlaki in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve souvlaki
More about Vasilis Express
Vasilis Express
1066 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$11.00
Marinated chicken grilled to perfection on top of our Greek Salad. Served with Greek dressing on the side
|Chicken Souvlaki Wrap
|$8.00
Tzatziki spread, marinated grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onion. Wrapped in a grilled pita
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
2130 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga
|Steak Souvlaki Bowl
|$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
|Chicken Souvlaki Bowl
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
More about Abbott Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Souvlaki Salad Chicken/Steak (small)
|$9.99
Chicken, Steak or No Meat. Lettuce, tomato, black olives, feta.
|Souvlaki Salad Chicken/Steak (large)
|$12.99
Chicken, Steak or No Meat. Lettuce, tomato, black olives, feta.
|Souvlaki Salad (large)
|$9.99
Chicken, Steak or No Meat. Lettuce, tomato, black olives, feta.
More about Souvlaki Fast
Souvlaki Fast
617 Main street, Buffalo
|Beef Souvlaki Platter
|$10.49
Grilled marinated beef
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.99
|Chicken Souvlaki Platter
|$10.49
Marinated chicken breast
More about Wise Guys Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.00
|Large Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Greek Dressing, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, and Pita Bread
|Personal Souvlaki & Pita & Pop
|$8.00
More about Creekview Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Souvlaki Salad
|$12.95
feta, kalamata olives, tomato, onion, herb vinaigrette with warm pita
More about Mythos
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Chicken Souvlaki Melt
|$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tenders with feta cheese, tomatoes, and creamy dill sauce.
|Chicken Souvlaki Omelette
|$11.99
Grilled marinated chicken with tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with a side of homemade Homefries.
|Beef Souvlaki Wrap
|$14.79
Grilled marinated sirloin of beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta chees and Greek vinaigrette.
More about Seneca Texas Hots
Seneca Texas Hots
2449 Seneca Street, Buffalo
|Open Souvlaki
|$12.99
Open Souvlaki with choice of Chicken, Beef or Gyro. Salad of lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, pepperoncini, olives, tzatziki, dressing and pita bread.
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
5493 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville
|Chicken Souvlaki Bowl
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$11.75
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
|Steak Souvlaki Bowl
|$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
More about Newbury Salads
SALADS • CHICKEN
Newbury Salads
5429 Main Street, Williamsville
|Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.95
Romaine, herbed chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta, olives, banana peppers, Greek vinaigrette
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
1395 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
|Chicken Souvlaki Bowl
|$12.85
All natural chicken marinated with our unique, Greek blend of spices.
|Steak Souvlaki Bowl
|$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
More about The Pita Place
The Pita Place
412 Evans St, Williamsville
|Souvlaki Pita
|$12.50
(GF) Grilled boneless marinated meat (chicken, beef or lamb)
Feta, olives, tzatziki sauce, with Eli's Veggie Mix
Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free
|Souvlaki Salad
|$8.75
(GF) Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parsley, Feta & Olives, Topped w/ choice of meat, served with Pita
|Souvlaki Plate
|$15.99
(GF) Your choice of chicken, beef, lamb or combination of two meats. Served with pita, souvlaki salad and your choice of side.
Add a second side for $2.00 and/or substitute any specialty salad for an additional $1.00
More about Kensington Pizza
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Kensington Pizza
1463 Kensington Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Souvlaki Dinner
|$13.64
|Open Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.49
Lettuce, Tomato , Onion, Green Pepper & Feta Cheese w/pita bread.
More about Newbury Salads
Newbury Salads
470 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Souvlaki Salad
|$10.50
Romaine, chicken, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and Greek dressing.