Spaghetti in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve spaghetti
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Spaghetti W/ Butter
|$6.00
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Spaghetti & (2) Meatballs
|$16.99
Served with garlic bread.
|Spaghetti Parm
|$16.99
Served with garlic bread.
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Grab Go Spaghetti Parmesan
|$7.00
Spaghetti, House Made Sauce,Mozzarella. Heat at your Convenience
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$10.50
House Made Tomato Sauce, Meatballs. Fresh Baked Bread.
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.50
Spaghetti, House Made Sauce.
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna
|Homemade Spaghetti
|$15.79
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Sautéed Spaghetti Squash
|$13.95
prosciutto, sage, toasted walnuts, asiago cheese
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$14.29
Spaghetti tossed with homemade sauce, two large Sophie's meatballs.
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|Spaghetti & Meatballs Parmigiana
|$17.99
Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$10.49
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$15.99
Everyone's favorite served with our famous red sauce & homemade meatballs.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Kid's Spaghetti with Mama Rose's Restaurant Sauce
|$7.50
Kid's Spaghetti tossed in Mama Rose’s Restaurant homemade tomato sauce with a beverage in a take home kids cup.
|Mama Rose's Restaurant Spaghetti
|$11.00
Spaghetti tossed in Mama Rose's Restaurant homemade tomato sauce.
|Kid's Spaghetti with Butter
|$7.50
Kid's Spaghetti tossed in butter with a beverage in a take home kids cup.
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Spaghetti
|$17.95
homemade tomato sauce, meatball or sausage |gluten-free +2.00
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|Spaghetti
|$16.93
|Spaghetti Parmesan
|$17.98
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
|Spaghetti Sauce
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Quart of Spaghetti Sauce
|$6.50
|Spaghetti Ala Carte
|$6.99
|Side of Spaghetti
|$2.99
Tappo Italian Restaurant
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
|Spaghetti & Hand-Made Meatballs
|$17.00
four house-made beef & pork meatballs on top of spaghetti with our traditional red sauce and parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$14.29
Spaghetti tossed with homemade sauce, two large Sophie's meatballs.