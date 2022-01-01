Spaghetti in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve spaghetti

Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti W/ Butter$6.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & (2) Meatballs$16.99
Served with garlic bread.
Spaghetti Parm$16.99
Served with garlic bread.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grab Go Spaghetti Parmesan$7.00
Spaghetti, House Made Sauce,Mozzarella. Heat at your Convenience
Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.50
House Made Tomato Sauce, Meatballs. Fresh Baked Bread.
Kids Spaghetti$6.50
Spaghetti, House Made Sauce.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Mulberry Italian Ristorante image

 

Mulberry Italian Ristorante

64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna

Avg 4.3 (1561 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Spaghetti$15.79
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Sautéed Spaghetti Squash$13.95
prosciutto, sage, toasted walnuts, asiago cheese
More about Creekview Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.29
Spaghetti tossed with homemade sauce, two large Sophie's meatballs.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Spaghetti & Meatballs Parmigiana image

 

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs Parmigiana$17.99
Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$10.49
Spaghetti & Meatballs$15.99
Everyone's favorite served with our famous red sauce & homemade meatballs.
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Spaghetti with Mama Rose's Restaurant Sauce$7.50
Kid's Spaghetti tossed in Mama Rose’s Restaurant homemade tomato sauce with a beverage in a take home kids cup.
Mama Rose's Restaurant Spaghetti$11.00
Spaghetti tossed in Mama Rose's Restaurant homemade tomato sauce.
Kid's Spaghetti with Butter$7.50
Kid's Spaghetti tossed in butter with a beverage in a take home kids cup.
More about My Tomato Pie
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$17.95
homemade tomato sauce, meatball or sausage |gluten-free +2.00
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$16.93
Spaghetti Parmesan$17.98
More about Imperial Pizza
D'Avolio - Williamsville image

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Sauce
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quart of Spaghetti Sauce$6.50
Spaghetti Ala Carte$6.99
Side of Spaghetti$2.99
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Spaghetti & Hand-Made Meatballs image

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti & Hand-Made Meatballs$17.00
four house-made beef & pork meatballs on top of spaghetti with our traditional red sauce and parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$14.29
Spaghetti tossed with homemade sauce, two large Sophie's meatballs.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti Dinner$10.95
Spaghetti, red sauce served with a side salad, garlic roll.
Add (2) meatballs for $ 4
More about Pat's Pizzeria

