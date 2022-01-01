Spinach pizza in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve spinach pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|17" Spinach & Ricotta Pizza
|$20.55
Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms and Spanish Onions sautéed over Ricotta Cheese, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. With or without our famous style Pizza Sauce. (Margherita Pepperoni or Sausage if desired)
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Large Spinach and Artichoke Pizza
|$22.99
Garlic Butter, Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Cheeses, Seasoning. Tomato and Onion is suggested.
|Small Spinach and Artichoke Pizza
|$17.99
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|1/2 Spinach Pizza
|$18.25
|1/4 Spinach Pizza
|$9.12
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
|SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZZA
|$17.95
GARLIC OIL, PARM CHEESE, RICOTTA CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & SPINACH
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Spinach & Mushroom Pizza Large
|$21.55
Bleu cheese flavored sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese, spinach and mushrooms.
|Spinach & Mushroom Pizza Small
|$19.23
Bleu cheese flavored sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese, spinach and mushrooms.