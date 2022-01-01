Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach pizza in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve spinach pizza

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
17" Spinach & Ricotta Pizza$20.55
Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms and Spanish Onions sautéed over Ricotta Cheese, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. With or without our famous style Pizza Sauce. (Margherita Pepperoni or Sausage if desired)
More about Mister Pizza
Item pic

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Spinach and Artichoke Pizza$22.99
Garlic Butter, Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Cheeses, Seasoning. Tomato and Onion is suggested.
Small Spinach and Artichoke Pizza$17.99
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Spinach Pizza$18.25
1/4 Spinach Pizza$9.12
More about Imperial Pizza
D'Avolio - Williamsville image

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZZA$17.95
GARLIC OIL, PARM CHEESE, RICOTTA CHEESE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS & SPINACH
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Mushroom Pizza Large$21.55
Bleu cheese flavored sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese, spinach and mushrooms.
Spinach & Mushroom Pizza Small$19.23
Bleu cheese flavored sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese, spinach and mushrooms.
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH ARTICHOKE PIZZA$17.95
Garlic Oil, Parm Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Artichoke & Spinach.
More about D'Avolio

