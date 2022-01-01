Spinach salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve spinach salad
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Spinach Salad
|$13.95
bacon, egg, mandarin oranges, crumbly bleu, red onion, mushrooms, hot bacon dressing
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Spinach Salad
|$10.95
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Spinach Salad
|$12.00
tomato, red onion, almond, dried cranberry, feta, balsamic
FRENCH FRIES
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Spinach Salad
|$13.99
A bed of fresh baby spinach topped with, strawberries, avocado, feta red onion, and sliced almonds. Drizzled with Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Side Spinach Salad
|$6.99
A bed of fresh baby spinach topped with, strawberries, avocado, feta red onion, and sliced almonds. Drizzled with Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Spinach Salad
|$10.95