Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve spinach salad

Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$13.95
bacon, egg, mandarin oranges, crumbly bleu, red onion, mushrooms, hot bacon dressing
More about Creekview Restaurant
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$10.95
More about Spot Coffee
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$12.00
tomato, red onion, almond, dried cranberry, feta, balsamic
More about Swan Street Diner
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Salad$13.99
A bed of fresh baby spinach topped with, strawberries, avocado, feta red onion, and sliced almonds. Drizzled with Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Side Spinach Salad$6.99
A bed of fresh baby spinach topped with, strawberries, avocado, feta red onion, and sliced almonds. Drizzled with Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$10.95
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$10.95
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General

100 High Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad$8.00
Spinach, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Avocado, Strawberry Vinaigrette Dressing
More about The Healthy Scratch Buffalo General

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Curly Fries

Veal Parmesan

Pancakes

Breakfast Pizza

Black Bean Burgers

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Chicken Tender Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston