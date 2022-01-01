Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve steak bowls

Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank) image

 

Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE

5933 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Build Your Own Bowl (6oz Flank)$17.90
Build your own bowl with our hot steak teriyaki as the protein!
Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank)$15.95
Grass fed grilled sirloin marinated with peppers and onions in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with homemade spicy mayo drizzle
More about Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

2130 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank) image

 

Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN

500 Pearl St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Build Your Own Bowl (6oz Flank)$17.90
Build your own bowl with our hot steak teriyaki as the protein!
Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank)$15.95
Grass fed grilled sirloin marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with homemade spicy mayo drizzle and sesame seeds
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

 

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

5493 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

1395 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (1674 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Souvlaki Bowl$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
More about Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

