Steak bowls in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve steak bowls
Fresh Catch Main St. WILLIAMSVILLE
5933 Main Street, Buffalo
|Steak Build Your Own Bowl (6oz Flank)
|$17.90
Build your own bowl with our hot steak teriyaki as the protein!
|Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank)
|$15.95
Grass fed grilled sirloin marinated with peppers and onions in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with homemade spicy mayo drizzle
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
2130 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga
|Steak Souvlaki Bowl
|$13.25
Perfectly seasoned choice beef tenderloin
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
500 Pearl St, Buffalo
