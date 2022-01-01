Steak calzones in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak, Shroom & Pepper Calzone$16.29
Stuffed with sirloin steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, and fire roasted red peppers.
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Steak Calzone$15.50
Steak, mushrooms, onions, our tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak, Shroom & Pepper Calzone$16.29
Stuffed with sirloin steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, and fire roasted red peppers.
Item pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak, Shroom & Pepper Calzone$16.29
Stuffed with sirloin steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, and fire roasted red peppers.
