Steak calzones in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve steak calzones
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Steak, Shroom & Pepper Calzone
|$16.29
Stuffed with sirloin steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, and fire roasted red peppers.
More about My Tomato Pie
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Philly Steak Calzone
|$15.50
Steak, mushrooms, onions, our tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Steak, Shroom & Pepper Calzone
|$16.29
Stuffed with sirloin steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, and fire roasted red peppers.