Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve steak frites

Hutch's image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Hutch's

1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (3387 reviews)
Takeout
Hutch's Steak Frites$69.95
16oz Prime Ribeye, hand-cut French fries, black truffle butter
More about Hutch's
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Frites$28.95
Filet of sirloin, montreal spice rub, parmesan-truffle fries, grilled asparagus
More about Creekview Restaurant
Item pic

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Steak Frites Pizza$29.49
Shaved Ribeye, Garlic Butter, Fries, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli
Small Steak Frites Pizza$23.49
Shaved Ribeye, Garlic Butter, Fries, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli
Steak Frites Sub$13.49
Garlic Aioli. Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion. Gorgonzola. Steak. Beer Battered Fries. Provolone.
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Turkey Burgers

Jalapeno Poppers

Chips And Salsa

Chimichangas

Pepper Steaks

Pizza Burgers

Reuben

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston