Steak frites in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve steak frites
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Hutch's
1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Hutch's Steak Frites
|$69.95
16oz Prime Ribeye, hand-cut French fries, black truffle butter
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Steak Frites
|$28.95
Filet of sirloin, montreal spice rub, parmesan-truffle fries, grilled asparagus
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Large Steak Frites Pizza
|$29.49
Shaved Ribeye, Garlic Butter, Fries, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli
|Small Steak Frites Pizza
|$23.49
Shaved Ribeye, Garlic Butter, Fries, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli
|Steak Frites Sub
|$13.49
Garlic Aioli. Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion. Gorgonzola. Steak. Beer Battered Fries. Provolone.