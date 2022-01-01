Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$7.59
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$9.99
More about Abbott Pizza
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak, peppers and onion Quesadilla$14.00
More about The Eatery
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Steak$14.00
Seasoned steak, and cheese. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
More about Wise Guys Pizza
IKE & BGs- Niagara image

 

IKE & BGs- Niagara

56 Niagara Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla w/ FF & Soda$12.99
More about IKE & BGs- Niagara
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$10.99
Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Restaurant banner

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

IKE & BG Restuarant

1646 Genesee St, Buffalo

Avg 3.9 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$12.00
More about IKE & BG Restuarant

