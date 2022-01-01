Steak quesadillas in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.99
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|Steak, peppers and onion Quesadilla
|$14.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Quesadilla Steak
|$14.00
Seasoned steak, and cheese. Lettuce and tomato optional. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
IKE & BGs- Niagara
56 Niagara Street, Buffalo
|Steak Quesadilla w/ FF & Soda
|$12.99
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Steak Quesadilla
|$10.99
Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30