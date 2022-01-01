Steak sandwiches in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Blackwater Steak Sandwich
|$16.00
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Creekview Steak Sandwich
|$19.95
sautéed mushrooms, spinach, gorgonzola grilled on garlic-toasted kaiser
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|New York Strip Steak Sandwich
|$14.79
Fire-grilled 8oz steak with grilled bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.
|Sirloin Steak Sandwich
|$11.99
Fire-grilled 5 oz with lettuce and tomatoes.
Oliver's Restaurant
2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo
|Steak Sandwich
|$24.00
mixed mushrooms, wilted greens, provolone, roasted garlic aioli, side of fries
Jack Rabbit
1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222, Buffalo
|Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
8oz char grilled strip steak topped with caramelized onions and provolone cheese - on a costanzos roll with a side of steak sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Steak Sandwich
|$19.00
8oz Grilled sirloin, caramelized onions with melted mozzarella cheese on an Italian roll.
|Steak Pita Sandwich
|$18.50
8oz Grilled sirloin, mixed greens, diced tomatoes, feta cheese, and red onion with lemon herb vinaigrette dressing in a white or wheat pita
Costanzo's Bakery
30 Innsbruck Drive, Cheektowaga
|Steak, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.49
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|NY Strip Steak Sandwich
|$21.00
spicy giardiniera, provolone
FRENCH FRIES
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Pop's Steak Sandwich
|$17.99
A strip steak grilled on a garlic hoagie roll topped with a stuffed banana pepper and melted pepper jack cheese.
|Steak In The Grass Sandwich
|$16.99
Your choice of steak or a chicken breast on a grilled garlic and herbed roll. Topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.
|Bourbon Steak Sandwich
|$17.99
A strip steak grilled on a toasted hoagie roll topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, bourbon sauce, and your choice of cheese.