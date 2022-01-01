Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Blackwater Steak Sandwich$16.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Creekview Steak Sandwich$19.95
sautéed mushrooms, spinach, gorgonzola grilled on garlic-toasted kaiser
More about Creekview Restaurant
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Strip Steak Sandwich$14.79
Fire-grilled 8oz steak with grilled bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.
Sirloin Steak Sandwich$11.99
Fire-grilled 5 oz with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Mythos
Oliver's Restaurant image

 

Oliver's Restaurant

2095 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$24.00
mixed mushrooms, wilted greens, provolone, roasted garlic aioli, side of fries
More about Oliver's Restaurant
Jack Rabbit image

 

Jack Rabbit

1010 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$18.00
8oz char grilled strip steak topped with caramelized onions and provolone cheese - on a costanzos roll with a side of steak sauce
More about Jack Rabbit
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$19.00
8oz Grilled sirloin, caramelized onions with melted mozzarella cheese on an Italian roll.
Steak Pita Sandwich$18.50
8oz Grilled sirloin, mixed greens, diced tomatoes, feta cheese, and red onion with lemon herb vinaigrette dressing in a white or wheat pita
More about My Tomato Pie
Costanzo's Bakery image

 

Costanzo's Bakery

30 Innsbruck Drive, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$7.49
More about Costanzo's Bakery
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Strip Steak Sandwich$21.00
spicy giardiniera, provolone
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pop's Steak Sandwich$17.99
A strip steak grilled on a garlic hoagie roll topped with a stuffed banana pepper and melted pepper jack cheese.
Steak In The Grass Sandwich$16.99
Your choice of steak or a chicken breast on a grilled garlic and herbed roll. Topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.
Bourbon Steak Sandwich$17.99
A strip steak grilled on a toasted hoagie roll topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, bourbon sauce, and your choice of cheese.
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

