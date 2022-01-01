Steak tacos in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve steak tacos
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Steak Taco Large
|$5.10
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Steak Taco
|$5.59
Steak, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Steak Taco
|$4.25
House cut top round steak, cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Steak Taco
|$3.59
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Steak Taco
|$3.59
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Steak Taco
|$6.95
Fried sweet pepeprs and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Steak Taco
|$6.50
Seasoned steak, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, unless otherwise specified.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|STEAK TACOS
|$15.95
Marinated flat iron steak, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Steak Taco
|$3.59
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Steak Taco
|$3.59
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Steak Taco
|$6.95
Fried sweet pepeprs and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Steak Taco
|$3.59
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Steak Taco
|$3.59
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Steak Taco
|$3.59
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Steak Taco
|$3.59
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.