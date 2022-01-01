Steamed dumplings in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve steamed dumplings
More about Sun Cuisines
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Steamed Dumpling
|$5.00
Healthy Choice / Chicken or vegetable dumpling served with mixed vegetable, edamame bean, chicken served with citric soy sauce
More about Sun Cuisines
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Steamed Dumpling
|$5.00
Healthy Choice / Chicken or vegetable dumpling served with mixed vegetable, edamame bean, chicken served with citric soy sauce