Stromboli in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve stromboli

Jocko's Pizza and Pasta - 2770 Union Road

2770 Union Road, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese & 2 Item Stromboli$17.00
Served with a side of sauce
Signature Stromboli$17.00
Sauce, mozz, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions & sausage. Served with a side of sauce.
Steak Stromboli$17.00
Oil base, steak, mozz, cheddar, onions & banana peppers. Served with a side of sauce.
More about Jocko's Pizza and Pasta - 2770 Union Road
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza - 1177 Abbott Road

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Signature Stromboli$13.99
Sauce, mozz, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions & sausage. Served with a side of sauce.
Cheese & 2 Item Stromboli$12.99
Served with a side of sauce
Steak Stromboli$14.99
Oil base, steak, mozz, cheddar, onions & banana peppers. Served with a side of sauce.
More about Abbott Pizza - 1177 Abbott Road
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pepperoni Stromboli$12.00
Ham Stromboli$12.00
Cheese Stromboli$12.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

PATS PIZZERIA

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hitman Stromboli$15.95
Ham, capicola, Italian sausage, hot & sweet peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Finger Stromboli$15.95
Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, our blend of spices, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese.
Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.
Pizza Stromboli$14.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
Add extra toppings $1.50
More about PATS PIZZERIA
PIZZA

Bob & John's LaHacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stromboli$21.00
*30 minute minimum for baking*
Your choice of 4 pizza toppings (cheese is already included) wrapped in our homemade pizza dough. Served with a side of pizza sauce.
More about Bob & John's LaHacienda
Mustachios Pizza - 2701 Elmwood Avenue

2701 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stromboli$15.99
(Serves 1 to 3 adults) Mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet peppers & ham wrapped in dough with a side of sauce
More about Mustachios Pizza - 2701 Elmwood Avenue

