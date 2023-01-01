Stromboli in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve stromboli
More about Jocko's Pizza and Pasta - 2770 Union Road
Jocko's Pizza and Pasta - 2770 Union Road
2770 Union Road, Cheektowaga
|Cheese & 2 Item Stromboli
|$17.00
Served with a side of sauce
|Signature Stromboli
|$17.00
Sauce, mozz, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions & sausage. Served with a side of sauce.
|Steak Stromboli
|$17.00
Oil base, steak, mozz, cheddar, onions & banana peppers. Served with a side of sauce.
More about Abbott Pizza - 1177 Abbott Road
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza - 1177 Abbott Road
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Signature Stromboli
|$13.99
Sauce, mozz, sweet peppers, hot peppers, onions & sausage. Served with a side of sauce.
|Cheese & 2 Item Stromboli
|$12.99
Served with a side of sauce
|Steak Stromboli
|$14.99
Oil base, steak, mozz, cheddar, onions & banana peppers. Served with a side of sauce.
More about Wise Guys Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Pepperoni Stromboli
|$12.00
|Ham Stromboli
|$12.00
|Cheese Stromboli
|$12.00
More about PATS PIZZERIA
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
PATS PIZZERIA
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
|Hitman Stromboli
|$15.95
Ham, capicola, Italian sausage, hot & sweet peppers, onions & mozzarella cheese
|Chicken Finger Stromboli
|$15.95
Chicken fingers, medium sauce made with blue cheese, our blend of spices, mozzarella, sharp cheddar cheese.
Try with ranch or Bbq sauce.
|Pizza Stromboli
|$14.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni.
Add extra toppings $1.50
More about Bob & John's LaHacienda
PIZZA
Bob & John's LaHacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Stromboli
|$21.00
*30 minute minimum for baking*
Your choice of 4 pizza toppings (cheese is already included) wrapped in our homemade pizza dough. Served with a side of pizza sauce.