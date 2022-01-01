Stuffed mushrooms in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Tuscan Stuffed Mushrooms
|$10.50
Button Mushroom Caps, Blended Cheese, Fresh Garlic.
More about Mulberry Italian Ristorante
Mulberry Italian Ristorante
64 Jackson Ave, Lackawanna
|Stuffed Mushrooms al Forno
|$12.99
tuscan kale, scallions, fontina, mozzarella
More about Bobby J's Italian American Grille
Bobby J's Italian American Grille
204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga
|20 Stuffed Mushrooms
|$46.00
20 count