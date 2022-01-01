Stuffed pizza in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve stuffed pizza
More about Wise Guys Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Large Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza
|$25.00
Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust
|Small Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza
|$17.50
Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Large Stuffed Crust Pizza
|$27.49
|Large Stuffed Banana Pepper Pizza
|$27.99
Mozzarella, Stuffed Banana Peppers, Vodka Sauce, Red Sauce, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion