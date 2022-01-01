Stuffed pizza in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Large Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza$25.00
Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust
Small Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza$17.50
Olive oil, light onions, ricotta and cream cheese, roasted hot peppers, topped with Italian sausage on a garlic crust
Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Stuffed Crust Pizza$27.49
Large Stuffed Banana Pepper Pizza$27.99
Mozzarella, Stuffed Banana Peppers, Vodka Sauce, Red Sauce, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion
Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/4 Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza$9.12
1/2 Stuffed Hot Pepper Pizza$18.25
