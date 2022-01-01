Sundaes in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve sundaes
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Caramel Sundae
|$4.50
Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream. Gluten Free.
|Hot Fudge Sundae
|$4.50
Vanilla Ice Cream, Hot Fudge, Whipped Cream. Gluten Free.
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Fried Ice Cream Sundae
|$5.00
French Vanilla Ice Cream coated with Cinnamon Sugar and Corn Flake Crumbs quickly deep fried and topped
with Whipped Cream, Cherry and your choice of Chocolate or Honey topping!!!
|Single Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
|$6.00
Warm Fudge Brownies topped with French Vanilla Ice Cream smothered
in Hot Fudge with Whipped Cream & Cherries.