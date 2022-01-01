Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Banner pic

 

Louie's Texas Red Hots

1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
With butter & honey.
More about Louie's Texas Red Hots
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries topped with our house made honey butter
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Sweet Potato Fries image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

1460 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (322 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
More about BurgerIM
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

7800 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.89
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Mister Sizzle's image

FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mister Sizzle's

346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Order of Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Sweet Potato Fries, Cinnamon Sugar, Brown Sugar Dip
More about Mister Sizzle's
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Joe's Deli image

 

Joe's Deli

818 Ellicott street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries Basket$6.99
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
More about Joe's Deli
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Swan Street Diner
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
More about Jim's SteakOut
G2 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
A basket of natural skin-on sweet potato fries tossed with honey butter
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Tossed in Honey Butter
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)$8.00
Thin cut sweet potatoes piled high with honey cinnamon dipping sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries (Side)$4.50
Thin cut sweet potatoes piled high with honey cinnamon dipping sauce.
More about My Tomato Pie
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$7.69
More about Imperial Pizza
Chester's Cajun Grill image

 

Chester's Cajun Grill

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Fried Sweet Potatoes sprinkled with our Sweet & Spicy salt served with a side of Honey for dippin'!
More about Chester's Cajun Grill
Austin's Kitchen image

 

Austin's Kitchen

520 LEE ENTRANCE #306, BUFFALO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.50
More about Austin's Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.89
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6065 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Consumer pic

 

Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

1402 Millersport Hwy, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.89
More about Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill

