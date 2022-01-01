Sweet potato fries in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Louie's Texas Red Hots
1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
With butter & honey.
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries topped with our house made honey butter
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
1460 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
7800 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.89
FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mister Sizzle's
346 Connecticut Street, Buffalo
|Order of Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
Sweet Potato Fries, Cinnamon Sugar, Brown Sugar Dip
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
Joe's Deli
818 Ellicott street, Buffalo
|Sweet Potato Fries Basket
|$6.99
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.25
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
G2 - Griffon Gastropub
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.00
A basket of natural skin-on sweet potato fries tossed with honey butter
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Tossed in Honey Butter
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)
|$8.00
Thin cut sweet potatoes piled high with honey cinnamon dipping sauce.
|Sweet Potato Fries (Side)
|$4.50
Thin cut sweet potatoes piled high with honey cinnamon dipping sauce.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
Fried Sweet Potatoes sprinkled with our Sweet & Spicy salt served with a side of Honey for dippin'!
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill
1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.89
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
938 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.19
Sweet Potato Fries that have a light, sweet coating.