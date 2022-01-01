Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve taco salad

Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Chicken Salad$16.00
More about Deep South Taco
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$8.90
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, mix of green & black olives, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, in a large Taco Shell. Hot Peppers optional. Sour Cream extra. (Substitute Chicken or Steak for $.075 charge)
More about Mister Pizza
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad Small$8.60
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeño peppers, taco beef, cheddar cheese
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$5.50
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream
More about Ziggys Taco and Sub
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
Chicken or Beef. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, black olives. Served in a deep fried shell with a side of sour cream.
More about Abbott Pizza
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Large Taco Salad$13.00
Tostito Chips, Seasoned Beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Olives with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$11.25
Crispy tortilla bowl with protein, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, onions and black olives
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Chicken Salad$16.00
More about Deep South Taco
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.53
More about Imperial Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.99
Lettuce, chopped tomato, black olives, taco cheese, your choice of beef or chicken. Sour cream dressing on the side. Add Salsa - .75¢
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
Pat's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pat's Pizzeria

544 Ontario Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.1 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$10.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese & black olives. Served in a tortilla bowl w/ a side of sour cream & salsa.
Taco Salad$10.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, taco meat, cheddar cheese & black olives. Served in a tortilla bowl w/ a side of sour cream & salsa.
More about Pat's Pizzeria

