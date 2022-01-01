Taco salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve taco salad
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Taco Chicken Salad
|$16.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Taco Salad
|$8.90
Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, mix of green & black olives, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, in a large Taco Shell. Hot Peppers optional. Sour Cream extra. (Substitute Chicken or Steak for $.075 charge)
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Taco Salad Small
|$8.60
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeño peppers, taco beef, cheddar cheese
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Taco Salad
|$5.50
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese served in a deep fried tortilla bowl with a side of salsa and sour cream
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Chicken or Beef. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, black olives. Served in a deep fried shell with a side of sour cream.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Large Taco Salad
|$13.00
Tostito Chips, Seasoned Beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Olives with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Taco Salad
|$11.25
Crispy tortilla bowl with protein, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, salsa, onions and black olives
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Taco Chicken Salad
|$16.00
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Taco Salad
|$8.99
Lettuce, chopped tomato, black olives, taco cheese, your choice of beef or chicken. Sour cream dressing on the side. Add Salsa - .75¢
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pat's Pizzeria
544 Ontario Street, Buffalo
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$10.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese & black olives. Served in a tortilla bowl w/ a side of sour cream & salsa.
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, taco meat, cheddar cheese & black olives. Served in a tortilla bowl w/ a side of sour cream & salsa.