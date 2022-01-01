Tacos in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve tacos
Deep South Taco
1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo
|Taco de Carnitas (c)
|$5.00
We start by coating tender pork shoulder in a dry rub of salt, bay leaves and garlic; Letting it cure for at least 24 hr hours. After its cured we confit the pork in seasoned Manteca (we love Manteca, if you couldn’t tell). Then, this scrumptious pork is slow braised in a mixture of oranges, Pasilla chiles, Arbol chiles and cinnamon. When plating this yummy taco for your guest, we top this lip-smacking meat with our Housemade Guajillo Serrano Salsa, diced white onion, fresh cilantro, radish and a lime garnish.
|Taco de Scorpion Taco (Copy)
|$10.00
The Trinidad Scorpion Pepper was, for 3 years, ranked as the hottest pepper in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records! Bean puree, grilled chicken breast, Scorpion sauce, ghost pepper cheese, jalapeños, habanero slaw, scorpion dust, cilantro and radish, served bean luchador style.
|Taco Carne Asada (c)
|$7.00
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
Pizza Delight
3324 sheridan drive, amherst
|TACO PIZZA
Salsa, Taco beef, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Onions, Diced Tomatoes
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Fish Taco Small
|$3.70
(Haddock)
|Beef Taco Small
|$2.50
|Chicken Taco Large
|$5.10
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Chicken Taco
|$5.59
Chicken strips, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
|Taco Salad Small
|$8.60
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeño peppers, taco beef, cheddar cheese
|Beef Taco
|$4.59
Taco beef, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|Meat & Chz Taco
|$2.75
Seasoned ground beef and cheese ONLY (no lettuce or tomato) in a 6-inch soft shell
|Chicken Taco (Mon Spec $2.50)
|$2.50
Grilled white meat chicken with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell
|(2) Veg Tacos
|$4.00
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Chicken Breast Taco
|$7.49
|Steak Taco
|$7.49
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Chicken or Beef. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, black olives. Served in a deep fried shell with a side of sour cream.
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Taco Fries
|$6.79
French Fries topped with Jim’s own Taco Beef and Colby Cheese.
|Sm Chicken Taco
|$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Lg Beef Taco (1)
|$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Chicken Taco
|$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|SHEET Taco
|$43.70
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
|Tuna Taco
|$4.75
Lettuce, tomato and cheese, seasoned with hot sauce or italian dressing
|LG Taco
|$25.75
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
The Eatery
4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga
|Beef Taco
|$3.50
|Boom Boom Shrimp Taco
|$5.50
|Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Chicken Taco
|$6.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, unless otherwise specified.
|Taco Fries
|$9.00
|Large Taco Salad
|$13.00
Tostito Chips, Seasoned Beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Olives with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|# 1 Two Taco Meal
|$14.60
2 tacos, waffle fries or nachos & cheese and a drink
|Fish Taco
|$4.50
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled crispy haddock, shredded cabbage, pink sauce and tomatillo salsa
|Vegan Taco
|$3.75
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled with beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers and onion
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|MAHI TACOS
|$15.95
Lettuce, pineapple salsa, flour tortilla
|STEAK TACOS
|$15.95
Marinated flat iron steak, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
|GROUPER TACOS
|$15.95
Blackened grouper : avocado, pickled red onion, cilantro-lime fraiche, lettuce, flour tortilla
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Lg Beef Taco (1)
|$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Chicken Taco
|$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Taco Logs (4)
|$7.49
Beef taco filling with cheese and salsa served with sour cream
|Large Taco in a Bag Pizza
|$26.99
Flaming Hot Doritos, Salsa, Sour Cream, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Taco Sauce
|Small Taco in a Bag Pizza
|$22.99
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Taco Pizza
Made with pizza sauce, taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes, hot, medium or mild sauce.
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Lg Beef Taco (1)
|$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Chicken Taco
|$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Lago 210
4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg
|BAJA CAULIFLOWER TACOS (V)
|$16.00
Cauliflower, mango Serrano slaw, cilantro lime crème, and pickled red onions
|BIRRIA TACOS
|$20.00
Slow braised shredded beef, Monterey jack cheese, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, and served with consommé dipping sauce
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Breakfast Taco #1
|$9.00
scrambled egg, cheddar, house pico, 2 corn tortillas, pickled radish
|Breakfast Taco #2
|$12.00
scrambled egg, house corned beef hash, cheddar, house pico, 2 corn tortillas, pickled radish
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|MED Taco Pizza
|$19.20
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
|Steak Taco
|$6.95
Fried sweet pepeprs and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato
|LG Taco
|$25.75
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Lg Tuna Taco
|$4.59
Our Tuna mix with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Lg Beef Taco (1)
|$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Chicken Taco
|$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Resurgence Brewing Company
55 Chicago St, Buffalo
|Fried Fish Taco Special
|$16.00
3 Tacos - Rotating selection every Tuesday! Ask your server for today's option
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Taco de Papas Vegan (c)
|$5.50
The Papas taco can easily be amended to become a vegan option. It is hearty, filling and full of flavor. Roasted poblano peppers and crispy, skin on white potatoes are still the base. Instead of the creamy Rajas Chipotle sauce, we add spicy Salsa Roja to the mix. It adds a ton of great flavor, spice and sauciness. Wait, there’s more! We add our hearty mushroom mix, sprinkle on our spicy fish seasoning (don’t worry – no fish were harmed in the making of the seasoning, it just what we call it and still vegan friendly) and add some fresh sliced cabbage. This taco is then topped with sliced radish, fresh diced white onion, cilantro and a wedge of lime.
|Taco de Lobster - Crispy (f)
|$11.00
|Taco de Korean Beef (f)
|$7.00
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Lg Tuna Taco
|$4.59
Our Tuna mix with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Lg Beef Taco (1)
|$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Chicken Taco
|$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Lg Tuna Taco
|$4.59
Our Tuna mix with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Lg Beef Taco (1)
|$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Chicken Taco
|$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|Chicken Finger Taco
|$8.65
|Veggie Taco
|$6.99
|1/4 Taco Pizza
|$8.43
Munch @ Froth
700 Military Road, Buffalo
|The Last Dragon Tacos
|$18.00
Braised beef short ribs, house made Napa Kimchi, chopped peanuts, furikake and tiger sauce
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$15.00
Smoke brisket, pickled cabbage, sriracha aioli and coleslaw
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
3 fish tacos, Froth pillow top IPA batter, tortilla crusted, pickled cabbage, cilantro, white sesame seeds, crushed jalapeño, roasted garlic aioli
La Nova Pizzeria
5151 Main Street, Williamsville
|LG SENOR LJ TACO PIZZA
|$29.39
A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.
|SM SENOR LJ TACO PIZZA
|$20.47
A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.
Papi Grande’s
4276 Maple Rd, Amherst
|TACO WITH RICE
|$6.50
CHOICE OF TACO BEEF OR CHICKEN
|General Tso Taco
|$5.00
Chicken in General Tso's Sauce, Fried Rice and Green Onion
|TRES TACOS
|$13.99
3 TACOS YOUR WAY. FLOUR TORTILLA OR HARD CORN, YOUR CHOICE OF SHREDDED CHICKEN OR BEEF, SERVED WITH LETTUCE, SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO & SOUR CREAM
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville
5601 Main Street, Williamsville
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Two soft shell tacos stuffed with Guinness Beer battered haddock, Cheddar Jack Cheese, house made salsa, shredded cabbage and topped with a lime cream sauce, accompanied by hand cut French Fries
