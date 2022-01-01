Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve tacos

Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

1701 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 3.8 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Taco de Carnitas (c)$5.00
We start by coating tender pork shoulder in a dry rub of salt, bay leaves and garlic; Letting it cure for at least 24 hr hours. After its cured we confit the pork in seasoned Manteca (we love Manteca, if you couldn’t tell). Then, this scrumptious pork is slow braised in a mixture of oranges, Pasilla chiles, Arbol chiles and cinnamon. When plating this yummy taco for your guest, we top this lip-smacking meat with our Housemade Guajillo Serrano Salsa, diced white onion, fresh cilantro, radish and a lime garnish.
Taco de Scorpion Taco (Copy)$10.00
The Trinidad Scorpion Pepper was, for 3 years, ranked as the hottest pepper in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records! Bean puree, grilled chicken breast, Scorpion sauce, ghost pepper cheese, jalapeños, habanero slaw, scorpion dust, cilantro and radish, served bean luchador style.
Taco Carne Asada (c)$7.00
Marinated sirloin steak, seared and grilled. Steak is marinated in garlic, soy, ginger and citrus juices. Taco contains charred tomato salsa, white onion, cilantro and radish. Served with a lime.
Pizza delight image

 

Pizza Delight

3324 sheridan drive, amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO PIZZA
Salsa, Taco beef, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Onions, Diced Tomatoes
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco Small$3.70
(Haddock)
Beef Taco Small$2.50
Chicken Taco Large$5.10
Item pic

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco$5.59
Chicken strips, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Taco Salad Small$8.60
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeño peppers, taco beef, cheddar cheese
Beef Taco$4.59
Taco beef, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat & Chz Taco$2.75
Seasoned ground beef and cheese ONLY (no lettuce or tomato) in a 6-inch soft shell
Chicken Taco (Mon Spec $2.50)$2.50
Grilled white meat chicken with cheese, lettuce and tomato in a 6 inch soft shell
(2) Veg Tacos$4.00
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Taco$7.49
Steak Taco$7.49
Taco Salad$11.99
Chicken or Beef. Lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, black olives. Served in a deep fried shell with a side of sour cream.
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Fries$6.79
French Fries topped with Jim’s own Taco Beef and Colby Cheese.
Sm Chicken Taco$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Lg Steak Taco$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Beef Taco (1)$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Sm Chicken Taco$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Lg Steak Taco$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
SHEET Taco$43.70
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
Tuna Taco$4.75
Lettuce, tomato and cheese, seasoned with hot sauce or italian dressing
LG Taco$25.75
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Taco$3.50
Boom Boom Shrimp Taco$5.50
Chicken Taco$3.50
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Taco$6.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, unless otherwise specified.
Taco Fries$9.00
Large Taco Salad$13.00
Tostito Chips, Seasoned Beef, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Black Olives with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side.
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
# 1 Two Taco Meal$14.60
2 tacos, waffle fries or nachos & cheese and a drink
Fish Taco$4.50
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled crispy haddock, shredded cabbage, pink sauce and tomatillo salsa
Vegan Taco$3.75
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled with beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, peppers and onion
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
MAHI TACOS$15.95
Lettuce, pineapple salsa, flour tortilla
STEAK TACOS$15.95
Marinated flat iron steak, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
GROUPER TACOS$15.95
Blackened grouper : avocado, pickled red onion, cilantro-lime fraiche, lettuce, flour tortilla
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Beef Taco (1)$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Sm Chicken Taco$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Lg Steak Taco$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Item pic

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Logs (4)$7.49
Beef taco filling with cheese and salsa served with sour cream
Large Taco in a Bag Pizza$26.99
Flaming Hot Doritos, Salsa, Sour Cream, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Jalapeño, Taco Sauce
Small Taco in a Bag Pizza$22.99
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings image

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Pizza
Made with pizza sauce, taco meat, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes, hot, medium or mild sauce.
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Beef Taco (1)$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Sm Chicken Taco$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Lg Steak Taco$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Lago 210 image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago 210

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BAJA CAULIFLOWER TACOS (V)$16.00
Cauliflower, mango Serrano slaw, cilantro lime crème, and pickled red onions
BIRRIA TACOS$20.00
Slow braised shredded beef, Monterey jack cheese, corn tortillas, onions, cilantro, and served with consommé dipping sauce
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Taco #1$9.00
scrambled egg, cheddar, house pico, 2 corn tortillas, pickled radish
Breakfast Taco #2$12.00
scrambled egg, house corned beef hash, cheddar, house pico, 2 corn tortillas, pickled radish
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
MED Taco Pizza$19.20
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
Steak Taco$6.95
Fried sweet pepeprs and onion, cheddar and white cheese, lettuce & tomato
LG Taco$25.75
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Tuna Taco$4.59
Our Tuna mix with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Lg Beef Taco (1)$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Sm Chicken Taco$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Fried Fish Taco Special image

 

Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St, Buffalo

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Taco Special$16.00
3 Tacos - Rotating selection every Tuesday! Ask your server for today's option
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Taco de Papas Vegan (c)$5.50
The Papas taco can easily be amended to become a vegan option. It is hearty, filling and full of flavor. Roasted poblano peppers and crispy, skin on white potatoes are still the base. Instead of the creamy Rajas Chipotle sauce, we add spicy Salsa Roja to the mix. It adds a ton of great flavor, spice and sauciness. Wait, there’s more! We add our hearty mushroom mix, sprinkle on our spicy fish seasoning (don’t worry – no fish were harmed in the making of the seasoning, it just what we call it and still vegan friendly) and add some fresh sliced cabbage. This taco is then topped with sliced radish, fresh diced white onion, cilantro and a wedge of lime.
Taco de Lobster - Crispy (f)$11.00
Taco de Korean Beef (f)$7.00
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Tuna Taco$4.59
Our Tuna mix with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Lg Beef Taco (1)$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Sm Chicken Taco$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Tuna Taco$4.59
Our Tuna mix with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Lg Beef Taco (1)$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Sm Chicken Taco$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Taco$8.65
Veggie Taco$6.99
1/4 Taco Pizza$8.43
Item pic

 

Munch @ Froth

700 Military Road, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Last Dragon Tacos$18.00
Braised beef short ribs, house made Napa Kimchi, chopped peanuts, furikake and tiger sauce
Smoked Brisket Tacos$15.00
Smoke brisket, pickled cabbage, sriracha aioli and coleslaw
Fish Tacos$16.00
3 fish tacos, Froth pillow top IPA batter, tortilla crusted, pickled cabbage, cilantro, white sesame seeds, crushed jalapeño, roasted garlic aioli
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG SENOR LJ TACO PIZZA$29.39
A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.
SM SENOR LJ TACO PIZZA$20.47
A Mexican style pizza topped with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream, taco meat, and baked with cheddar cheese. Recommended topping: jalapeño peppers.
Papi Grande’s image

 

Papi Grande’s

4276 Maple Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACO WITH RICE$6.50
CHOICE OF TACO BEEF OR CHICKEN
General Tso Taco$5.00
Chicken in General Tso's Sauce, Fried Rice and Green Onion
TRES TACOS$13.99
3 TACOS YOUR WAY. FLOUR TORTILLA OR HARD CORN, YOUR CHOICE OF SHREDDED CHICKEN OR BEEF, SERVED WITH LETTUCE, SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO & SOUR CREAM
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Fish Tacos$15.00
Two soft shell tacos stuffed with Guinness Beer battered haddock, Cheddar Jack Cheese, house made salsa, shredded cabbage and topped with a lime cream sauce, accompanied by hand cut French Fries
