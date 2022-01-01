Tacos in Buffalo

The Papas taco can easily be amended to become a vegan option. It is hearty, filling and full of flavor. Roasted poblano peppers and crispy, skin on white potatoes are still the base. Instead of the creamy Rajas Chipotle sauce, we add spicy Salsa Roja to the mix. It adds a ton of great flavor, spice and sauciness. Wait, there’s more! We add our hearty mushroom mix, sprinkle on our spicy fish seasoning (don’t worry – no fish were harmed in the making of the seasoning, it just what we call it and still vegan friendly) and add some fresh sliced cabbage. This taco is then topped with sliced radish, fresh diced white onion, cilantro and a wedge of lime.

