Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tamales in
Buffalo
/
Buffalo
/
Tamales
Buffalo restaurants that serve tamales
Andale Cantina
6850 Main Street, Buffalo
No reviews yet
Tamale
$5.00
More about Andale Cantina
El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
No reviews yet
Tamale
$0.00
More about El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo
Steak Tacos
Pork Dumplings
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom Burgers
Crispy Tofu
Pesto Pizza
Avocado Toast
Vegetable Tempura
Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
North Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Main Street
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
South Buffalo
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Black Rock
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Buffalo to explore
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Orchard Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1013 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(391 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston