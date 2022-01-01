Thai fried rice in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve thai fried rice
May Jen Restaurant
47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$16.95
Choice of meat or veggie with stir fried egg, red pepper, onions, broccoli and fresh basil leaf.
|Khao Pad (Thai curry fried rice with pineapple)
|$16.95
(Thai curry fried rice with pineapple) Onion, pepper, broccoli, and chicken in tossed in curry with pineapple. Sweet and Spicy!
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, red onions, bell peppers, & basil leaves.
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
|$15.00
GF/V Available: Thai fried rice with egg, peas, carrots and Thai basil leaves. Veg $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99