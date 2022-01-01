Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai fried rice in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve thai fried rice

Item pic

 

May Jen Restaurant

47 Kenmore Avenue, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Basil Fried Rice$16.95
Choice of meat or veggie with stir fried egg, red pepper, onions, broccoli and fresh basil leaf.
Khao Pad (Thai curry fried rice with pineapple)$16.95
(Thai curry fried rice with pineapple) Onion, pepper, broccoli, and chicken in tossed in curry with pineapple. Sweet and Spicy!
More about May Jen Restaurant
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant image

SOUPS

Saigon Bangkok Restaurant

8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (757 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Basil Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, red onions, bell peppers, & basil leaves.
Thai Basil Fried Rice
White rice stir fried with eggs, red onions, bell peppers, & basil leaves.
More about Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Basil Fried Rice$15.00
GF/V Available: Thai fried rice with egg, peas, carrots and Thai basil leaves. Veg $11.99 / Chicken or Pork $12.99 / Beef or Shrimp $14.99 / Seafood Combo $18.99 / Roast Boneless Duck $16.99
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Basil Fried Rice$11.99
GF/V Available: Thai fried rice with egg, peas, carrots and Thai basil leaves.
More about Sun Cuisines

