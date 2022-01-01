Thai salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve thai salad
Saigon Bangkok Restaurant
8080 Transit Rd, Buffalo
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, onions, scallions, red peppers, fresh pineapple, tomatoes and basil leaves tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
|Yum Nua Thai Steak Salad
|$14.95
Grilled strip steak with romaine lettuce, onions, scallions, red peppers, lemongrass, tomatoes, and basil leaves, tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Thai Beef Salad
|$16.00
GF: Chef Recommended / Thai beef salad with homestyle dressing, spring mix, green leaves, red pepper, cucumber, tomato, cilantro & onion