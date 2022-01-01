Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve tiramisu

Main pic

 

Frankie Primos +39 Buffalo

51 West Chippewa Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Frankie Primos +39 Buffalo
Consumer pic

 

DITONDO

370 Seneca St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.00
Our classic tiramisu made in house with love.
More about DITONDO

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Tarts

Shrimp Tacos

Steak Sandwiches

Lobster Rolls

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Salmon Salad

Buffalo Wings

Lobster Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston