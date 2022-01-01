Tofu soup in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve tofu soup
More about Sun Cuisines
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Large Tofu Vegetable Soup
|$8.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
|Small Tofu Vegetable Soup
|$6.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
More about Sun Cuisines
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Small Tofu Vegetable Soup
|$6.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
|Large Tofu Vegetable Soup
|$8.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99