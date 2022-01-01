Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu soup in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve tofu soup

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Large Tofu Vegetable Soup$8.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
Small Tofu Vegetable Soup$6.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Small Tofu Vegetable Soup$6.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
Large Tofu Vegetable Soup$8.00
V/GF: Burmese mild vegetable soup with tofu, cilantro, scallions & a variety of hearty vegetables. Vegetable or any meat (S) $ 5.49 (L) $6.99 / Any seafood or Seafood Combo (S) $7.99 (L) $10.99
Wok & Roll Chinese Cuisine

5467 Sheridan Dr, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Tofu Thick Soup
