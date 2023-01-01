Tostadas in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve tostadas
Andale Cantina
6850 Main Street, Buffalo
|MARLIN TOSTADAS
|$16.00
3 tostadas with grilled marlin fish topped with avocado slices & house sauce
|TUNA TOSTADAS
|$16.00
3 crispy tostadas with fresh lightly seared tuna. Prepared with red onions & topped with avocado slices, radish and lime on the side
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
|Tostada de Mexico
|$7.00
The Tostada de Hongos (hongos means mushroom) is a tasty treat served on a piled high on a crispy, house-made corn tortilla. We top that crispy shell with our savory mushroom mix (comprised of button and shitake mushrooms), stewed with onion, garlic, tomatoes and jalapenos. Piled high on that are succulent greens(marinated in our house-made Cilantro-Lime vinaigrette), savory goat cheese, Salsa Fresca, roasted poblano peppers and finished with cilantro, and radish. The tostada is held in place by our spicy pinto bean spread.
\t LLS – Although the Tostada de Hongos appears vegetarian at first glance with it not containing a protein, but wait, our spicy pinto bean spread makes it not so. This dish can easily be made vegetarian by swapping the bean spread with our fresh, house-made Guacamole. To make it vegan friendly, just omit the goat cheese!
El Toro Mexican Grill And Bar
1009 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Tostada
|$0.00
