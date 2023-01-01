Tostadas in Buffalo

The Tostada de Hongos (hongos means mushroom) is a tasty treat served on a piled high on a crispy, house-made corn tortilla. We top that crispy shell with our savory mushroom mix (comprised of button and shitake mushrooms), stewed with onion, garlic, tomatoes and jalapenos. Piled high on that are succulent greens(marinated in our house-made Cilantro-Lime vinaigrette), savory goat cheese, Salsa Fresca, roasted poblano peppers and finished with cilantro, and radish. The tostada is held in place by our spicy pinto bean spread.

\t LLS – Although the Tostada de Hongos appears vegetarian at first glance with it not containing a protein, but wait, our spicy pinto bean spread makes it not so. This dish can easily be made vegetarian by swapping the bean spread with our fresh, house-made Guacamole. To make it vegan friendly, just omit the goat cheese!

