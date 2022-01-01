Tuna salad in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Mister Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Tuna Salad Small
|$7.60
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Celery, Carrots, Swiss and American Cheese, Pepperoncini, Onions and Croutons
More about Joe's Deli
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Joe's Deli
1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Tuna Salad
|$4.99
Homemade tuna salad with carrots, celery, and red onion.
More about Swan Street Diner
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
tuna, lettuce, tomato, toasted multigrain
More about Sun Cuisines
SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
1989 Niagara St, Buffalo
|Tuna Tataki Salad
|$15.00
Fresh spring greens & romaine lettuce with cream cheese, avocado, mango, cucumber & tomato topped with tempura crisps & served with our special homemade ginger dressing
More about Sun Cuisines
PIZZA • SUSHI
Sun Cuisines
5759 Main Street, Williamsville
|Tuna Tataki Salad
|$15.00
|Tuna Poke Salad (Raw)
|$10.00
Fresh tuna marinated with soy sauce, ponzu sauce, sesame oil, served on a bed of lettuce and seaweed sprinkled with sesame seed and scallion.