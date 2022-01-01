Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve tuna salad

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Small$7.60
Albacore Tuna, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Celery, Carrots, Swiss and American Cheese, Pepperoncini, Onions and Croutons
More about Mister Pizza
Joe's Deli image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Deli

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$4.99
Homemade tuna salad with carrots, celery, and red onion.
More about Joe's Deli
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
tuna, lettuce, tomato, toasted multigrain
More about Swan Street Diner
Consumer pic

SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

1989 Niagara St, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (2313 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Tataki Salad$15.00
Fresh spring greens & romaine lettuce with cream cheese, avocado, mango, cucumber & tomato topped with tempura crisps & served with our special homemade ginger dressing
More about Sun Cuisines
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SUSHI

Sun Cuisines

5759 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.5 (1633 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Tataki Salad$15.00
Tuna Poke Salad (Raw)$10.00
Fresh tuna marinated with soy sauce, ponzu sauce, sesame oil, served on a bed of lettuce and seaweed sprinkled with sesame seed and scallion.
More about Sun Cuisines
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.79
More about Imperial Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

60 Niagara Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.75
Piled high on a hardroll with lettuce, tomato & onion
More about The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

