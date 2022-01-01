Turkey bacon in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve turkey bacon
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$9.05
Ziggys Taco and Sub
3975 Main Street, Amherst
|1/2 Turkey Bacon
|$6.99
Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
|Turkey Bacon Sub
|$11.19
Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Turkey & Bacon Sub (whole)
|$11.95
PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Turkey & Bacon Sub (mini)
|$8.95
|Turkey & Bacon Sub (whole)
|$11.95
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$12.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of 3 bread slices.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|TURKEY Bacon Burger;
|$14.49
**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED**
Turkey Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and more BACON!