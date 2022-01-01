Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.05
Ziggys Taco and Sub image

 

Ziggys Taco and Sub

3975 Main Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Turkey Bacon$6.99
Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 6 inch costanzos roll
Turkey Bacon Sub$11.19
Turkey, bacon, provolone, lettuce and tomato on a 12 inch costanzos roll
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Bacon Sub (whole)$11.95
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Bacon Sub (mini)$8.95
Turkey & Bacon Sub (whole)$11.95
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Club$12.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of 3 bread slices.
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY Bacon Burger;$14.49
**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED**
Turkey Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and more BACON!
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club (with Bacon)
Club: Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato
