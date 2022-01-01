Turkey burgers in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve turkey burgers
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Turkey Burger
|$13.99
Fresh Baked Focaccia Roll, Turkey Burger, Gryere, Fried Egg, Guacamole.
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Turkey Burger
|$12.99
6oz ground lean turkey burger simply fire-grilled or cajun spiced.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|TURKEY Bacon Burger;
|$14.49
**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED**
Turkey Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and more BACON!
|Turkey Burger;
|$12.29
Jennie O' Turkey Patty.
Dairy Free.
|*Turkey Burger
|$10.19
G2 - Griffon Gastropub
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Caprese Turkey Burger
|$18.00
Fresh patty of white & dark ground turkey with rosemary & garlic, topped with fresh milk mozzarella, oven-roasted tomatoes, basil pesto & balsamic drizzle
Duffs Famous Wings
4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville
|Turkey Burger
|$10.99
Turkey patty seasoned to perfection with our homemad recipe. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.