Turkey burgers in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Item pic

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$13.99
Fresh Baked Focaccia Roll, Turkey Burger, Gryere, Fried Egg, Guacamole.
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Burger$12.99
6oz ground lean turkey burger simply fire-grilled or cajun spiced.
More about Mythos
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY Bacon Burger;$14.49
**CHOOSE TOPPINGS WANTED**
Turkey Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and more BACON!
Turkey Burger;$12.29
Jennie O' Turkey Patty.
Dairy Free.
*Turkey Burger$10.19
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
G2 - Griffon Gastropub image

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Turkey Burger$18.00
Fresh patty of white & dark ground turkey with rosemary & garlic, topped with fresh milk mozzarella, oven-roasted tomatoes, basil pesto & balsamic drizzle
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
Duffs Famous Wings image

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Burger$10.99
Turkey patty seasoned to perfection with our homemad recipe. Served with lettuce, tomato and housemade chips.
More about Duffs Famous Wings
Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville image

 

Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

5601 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$15.00
Ground Turkey burger topped with cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, avocado, cucumber and spinach served on our signature Celtic knot roll
More about Irishman Pub & Eatery - Williamsville

