Turkey clubs in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Remedy House
429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo
|Turkey Club Hoagie
|$7.50
Roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, roasted fennel, pistachio pesto, shredduce and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Turkey Club Sub Mini
|$7.15
|Turkey Club Sub Whole
|$9.30
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$10.49
|Turkey Club (12")
|$12.49
|Turkey Club (8")
|$9.99
Jim's SteakOut
2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda
|Turkey Club 12"
|$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
|Turkey Club 6"
|$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Jim's SteakOut
3094 Main Street, Buffalo
|Turkey Club 6"
|$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Turkey Club 12"
|$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Just Pizza
300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Turkey Club Sub (whole)
|$11.95
Turkey, Ham & Bacon
Wise Guys Pizza
1965 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Mini Turkey Club
|$8.00
|Turkey Club
|$11.00
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Cajun Turkey Club
|$12.40
Jim's SteakOut
4000 Seneca St, West Seneca
|Turkey Club 6"
|$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Turkey Club 12"
|$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Turkey Club Sub
|$11.49
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$9.49
Turkey & Bacon. Served with a side of fries.
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Turkey Club
|$7.99
Jim's SteakOut
194 Allen Street, Buffalo
|Turkey Club 6"
|$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Turkey Club 12"
|$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Turkey Club
|$12.00
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, triple stacked sourdough
Just Pizza
2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo
|Turkey Club Sub (mini)
|$8.95
Turkey, Ham & Bacon
|Turkey Club Sub (whole)
|$11.95
Turkey, Ham & Bacon
Jim's SteakOut
3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst
|Turkey Club 6"
|$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Turkey Club 12"
|$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$12.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of 3 bread slices.
Pie-O-Mine Greens
1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$10.49
Iceberg, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Turkey, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$14.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, diced bacon, and cheddar/jack cheese in a white or wheat wrap with garlic mayonnaise.
Larkin Filling Station
745 Seneca Street, Buffalo
|Turkey Club
|$11.00
Turkey Breast, House Cured Canadian Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Pumpernickel, Served with House Potato Chips
Jim's SteakOut
2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
|Turkey Club 6"
|$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Turkey Club 12"
|$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Jim's SteakOut
2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|Turkey Club 6"
|$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
|Turkey Club 12"
|$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Imperial Pizza
1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo
|Turkey Club (with Bacon)
|Club: Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato
|Turkey Triple Decker Club Sandwich
|$13.80
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$11.59
Thinly sliced roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato bacon avocado mayo and cheddar cheese
Spot Coffee
1 Delaware Road, Kenmore
|Cajun Turkey Club
|$12.40
D'Avolio - Williamsville
5409 Main St, Williamsville
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$15.95
FOCACCIA BREAD, TUSCAN HERB AIOLI, GOAT CHEESE, DRIED CRANBERRIES, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, ARUGULA & ALMONDS
