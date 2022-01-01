Turkey clubs in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Remedy House image

 

Remedy House

429 Rhode Island Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Club Hoagie$7.50
Roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, roasted fennel, pistachio pesto, shredduce and sub oil on our house-made hoagie roll. Served with chips
More about Remedy House
Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Sub Mini$7.15
Turkey Club Sub Whole$9.30
More about Mister Pizza
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Sub$12.81
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$10.49
Turkey Club (12")$12.49
Turkey Club (8")$9.99
More about Abbott Pizza
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2180 Sheridan Dr, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club 12"$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
Turkey Club 6"$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

3094 Main Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (9036 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club 6"$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Turkey Club 12"$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
More about Spot Coffee
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Sub (whole)$11.95
Turkey, Ham & Bacon
More about Just Pizza
The Eatery image

 

The Eatery

4455 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$10.00
More about The Eatery
Wise Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wise Guys Pizza

1965 Seneca St., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (251 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Turkey Club$8.00
Turkey Club$11.00
More about Wise Guys Pizza
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

4000 Seneca St, West Seneca

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club 6"$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Turkey Club 12"$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Macy’s Place Pizzeria image

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Sub$11.49
Turkey Club Wrap$9.49
Turkey & Bacon. Served with a side of fries.
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings image

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$7.99
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

194 Allen Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club 6"$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Turkey Club 12"$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$12.00
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, triple stacked sourdough
More about Swan Street Diner
Just Pizza image

PIZZA • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Just Pizza

2249 South Park Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Sub (mini)$8.95
Turkey, Ham & Bacon
Turkey Club Sub (whole)$11.95
Turkey, Ham & Bacon
More about Just Pizza
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

3336 Sheridan Dr, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club 6"$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Turkey Club 12"$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Club$12.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of 3 bread slices.
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine Greens

1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$10.49
Iceberg, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Turkey, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.
More about Pie-O-Mine Greens
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club Wrap$14.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, diced bacon, and cheddar/jack cheese in a white or wheat wrap with garlic mayonnaise.
More about My Tomato Pie
Turkey Club image

 

Larkin Filling Station

745 Seneca Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$11.00
Turkey Breast, House Cured Canadian Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Pumpernickel, Served with House Potato Chips
More about Larkin Filling Station
Banner pic

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

2611 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.2 (6935 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club 6"$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Turkey Club 12"$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Jim's SteakOut

2952 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club 6"$7.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 6" Italian Sub Roll.
Turkey Club 12"$11.99
Smoked Turkey and Bacon topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club (with Bacon)
Club: Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato
Turkey Triple Decker Club Sandwich$13.80
More about Imperial Pizza
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$11.59
Thinly sliced roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato bacon avocado mayo and cheddar cheese
More about Wellington Pub
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

4610 Main Street, Snyder

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
More about Spot Coffee
Banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

1 Delaware Road, Kenmore

Avg 4.4 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
More about Spot Coffee
D'Avolio - Williamsville image

 

D'Avolio - Williamsville

5409 Main St, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TURKEY SANDWICH$15.95
FOCACCIA BREAD, TUSCAN HERB AIOLI, GOAT CHEESE, DRIED CRANBERRIES, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, ARUGULA & ALMONDS
More about D'Avolio - Williamsville
Item pic

 

Duffs Famous Wings

4545 Transit Rd., Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey BLT Club$11.99
Turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, housemade chips and Duff’s spicy blue cheese. Served on wheat bread or a grilled & pressed Duff’s style roll.
More about Duffs Famous Wings

