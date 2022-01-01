Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants
Buffalo restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Mister Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Mister Pizza

1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (13416 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$9.05
More about Mister Pizza
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$6.44
More about Bocce Club Pizza
Abbott Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott Pizza

1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (966 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey & Ham Wrap$8.99
Turkey Club Wrap$10.49
More about Abbott Pizza
Macy’s Place Pizzeria image

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$9.49
Turkey & Bacon. Served with a side of fries.
Turkey Wrap$8.49
Served with a side of fries
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Wrap$13.99
Grilled Smoked Turkey, bacon, and melted swiss cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and blue cheese dressing.
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

Pie-O-Mine Greens

1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$10.49
Iceberg, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Turkey, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.
More about Pie-O-Mine Greens
My Tomato Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

My Tomato Pie

3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst

Avg 4.3 (750 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club Wrap$14.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, diced bacon, and cheddar/jack cheese in a white or wheat wrap with garlic mayonnaise.
More about My Tomato Pie
Wellington Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Wellington Pub

1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$11.59
Thinly sliced roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato bacon avocado mayo and cheddar cheese
More about Wellington Pub
Item pic

 

Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar

701 Seneca St., Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Lettuce Wrap$10.50
Gluten Free/Turkey, Provolone, Fennel, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus on Lettuce Wrap
More about Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
La Nova Pizzeria image

 

La Nova Pizzeria

5151 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
7. Turkey Wrap$12.49
More about La Nova Pizzeria
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Bob & John's La Hacienda

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (2001 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Wrap$8.99
Lettuce, tomato and cheese. Mayo, oil, and onion optional.
More about Bob & John's La Hacienda
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
TURKEY BASIL PESTO WRAP$12.00
Provolone, red onion, basil pesto, lettuce and tomato and crinkle cut
TURKEY CLUB WRAP$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss american, mayo, your choice of white or wheat wrap and a side of curly fries 🍟😋
More about D'Avolio
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Turkey Wrap$12.95
Roasted turkey, pepper-jack cheese, Cajun remoulade, mixed greens and tomato.
More about Spot Coffee

