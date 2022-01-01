Turkey wraps in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve turkey wraps
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Mister Pizza
1065 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$9.05
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott Pizza
1177 Abbott Road, Buffalo
|Turkey & Ham Wrap
|$8.99
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$10.49
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$9.49
Turkey & Bacon. Served with a side of fries.
|Turkey Wrap
|$8.49
Served with a side of fries
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Smoked Turkey Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled Smoked Turkey, bacon, and melted swiss cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and blue cheese dressing.
Pie-O-Mine Greens
1725 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$10.49
Iceberg, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato, Cucumber, Turkey, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • PITAS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
My Tomato Pie
3055 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$14.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, diced bacon, and cheddar/jack cheese in a white or wheat wrap with garlic mayonnaise.
FRENCH FRIES
Wellington Pub
1541 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$11.59
Thinly sliced roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato bacon avocado mayo and cheddar cheese
Kornerstone Cafe & Juice Bar
701 Seneca St., Buffalo
|Turkey Lettuce Wrap
|$10.50
Gluten Free/Turkey, Provolone, Fennel, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus on Lettuce Wrap
PIZZA
Bob & John's La Hacienda
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo
|Turkey Wrap
|$8.99
Lettuce, tomato and cheese. Mayo, oil, and onion optional.
D'Avolio
1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville
|TURKEY BASIL PESTO WRAP
|$12.00
Provolone, red onion, basil pesto, lettuce and tomato and crinkle cut
|TURKEY CLUB WRAP
|$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, swiss american, mayo, your choice of white or wheat wrap and a side of curly fries 🍟😋