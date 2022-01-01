Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegan soup in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve vegan soup

Flint Kitchen + Bar image

 

Flint Kitchen + Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza

40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Tomato & Herb Soup$4.50
More about Flint Kitchen + Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza
Consumer pic

 

The Salty Chefs

111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Southwestern Black Bean Soup$0.00
A blend of whole and pureed black beans in a vegetable stock with carrots, onions, celery, garlic and Mexican spices. Topped with house made salsa.
Vegan tomato white bean vegetable$6.00
A tomato white bean vegetable vegan soup
More about The Salty Chefs

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Croissants

Fudge Sundaes

Steak Burritos

Souvlaki

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Fajitas

Veggie Quesadillas

Julienne Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Hertel Avenue

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (986 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston