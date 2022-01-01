Vegan soup in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve vegan soup
Flint Kitchen + Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza
40 Fountain Plaza, Buffalo
|Vegan Tomato & Herb Soup
|$4.50
The Salty Chefs
111 Genesee St Ste 103, Buffalo
|Vegan Southwestern Black Bean Soup
|$0.00
A blend of whole and pureed black beans in a vegetable stock with carrots, onions, celery, garlic and Mexican spices. Topped with house made salsa.
|Vegan tomato white bean vegetable
|$6.00
A tomato white bean vegetable vegan soup