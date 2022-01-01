Vegetarian pizza in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza
More about Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings
8065 Main St, Williamsville
|Vegetarian Pizza
Made with fresh olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, mozzarella romano, and cheddar cheeses.
More about Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza
5433 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Small Vegetarian Pizza
|$20.95
onions, calamata, green olives, mozzarella, roasted peppers, mushrooms, pesto V
|Large Vegetarian Pizza
|$24.95
onions, calamata, green olives, mozzarella, roasted peppers, mushrooms, pesto V