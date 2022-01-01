Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian pizza in Buffalo

Buffalo restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings image

 

Pesci's Pizza & Boneless Wings

8065 Main St, Williamsville

Vegetarian Pizza
Made with fresh olive oil, fresh garlic, tomatoes, onions, broccoli, mozzarella romano, and cheddar cheeses.
Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Rocco's Wood Fired Pizza

5433 Transit Road, Williamsville

Small Vegetarian Pizza$20.95
onions, calamata, green olives, mozzarella, roasted peppers, mushrooms, pesto V
Large Vegetarian Pizza$24.95
onions, calamata, green olives, mozzarella, roasted peppers, mushrooms, pesto V
Banner pic

 

Imperial Pizza

1035 Abbott Rd., Buffalo

Whole Vegetarian Pizza$36.51
1/2 Vegetarian Pizza$18.25
