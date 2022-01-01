Veggie burgers in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Louie's Texas Red Hots

1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burger$5.99
Garden veggie burger served on a costanzos roll served with lettuce, tomato and your choice of toppings.
More about Louie's Texas Red Hots
Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

1408 Hertel Ave, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Veggie Burger$11.90
More about Spot Coffee
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$17.99
Homemade veggie burger patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a fresh seeded round roll with a side of garlic mayo.
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
The Grapevine Restaurant image

 

The Grapevine Restaurant

2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bleu Veggie Burger$12.00
Soft Roll. Veggie Burger. Frizzled Onions. Crumbly Bleu. Spicy Sauce. Fresh Fruit or French Fries
More about The Grapevine Restaurant
Creekview Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Creekview Restaurant

5629 Main Street, Williamsville

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$14.95
house made with avocado, tomato, lettuce, cilantro lime sauce
More about Creekview Restaurant
Spot Coffee image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Veggie Burger$11.90
More about Spot Coffee
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$11.00
house chickpea patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Swan Street Diner
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Veggie Burger$11.99
Vegetarian. Grilled 6oz homemade patty with ground chickpeas, black beans, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, onions, herbs, spices, and whole grains.
More about Mythos
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheeburger Cheeburger

1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

Avg 4.4 (3274 reviews)
Takeout
*Veggie Burger$9.99
Garden Broiler Veggie Burger.
(Vegan Friendly)
contains soy & wheat
Veggie Burger;$12.29
Franklin Farms Veggie Burger.
Vegan Friendly. Contains Soy and Wheat.
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

707 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Joker Burger$9.00
House made black bean burger topped with lettuce, American cheese, special sauce, onion, pickles, and sesame seeds
More about Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern

3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore

Avg 5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burger$13.99
A plant-based burger served with lettuce, tomato, and sliced onion.
More about Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
Item pic

 

Mojo Market

3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Veggie Burgers$11.00
three 6oz vegan/organic patties (frozen), made with sweet potatoes, tri-color quinoa, lentils, baby spinach, flax seed, sourdough breadcrumbs
Veggie Burger$11.00
[quinoa sweet potato, spinach, lentil & flax seed] patty - topped with cheddar cheese, avocado, sprouts, pickled red onion & sriracha mayo. served on a toasted ciabatta roll or on the mojo salad
More about Mojo Market
The Rose image

 

The Rose

199 Scott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$12.00
More about The Rose

