Veggie burgers in Buffalo

Louie's Texas Red Hots
1098 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Veggie Burger
|$5.99
Garden veggie burger served on a costanzos roll served with lettuce, tomato and your choice of toppings.
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
|Veggie Burger
|$17.99
Homemade veggie burger patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a fresh seeded round roll with a side of garlic mayo.
The Grapevine Restaurant
2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst
|Bleu Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Soft Roll. Veggie Burger. Frizzled Onions. Crumbly Bleu. Spicy Sauce. Fresh Fruit or French Fries
Creekview Restaurant
5629 Main Street, Williamsville
|Veggie Burger
|$14.95
house made with avocado, tomato, lettuce, cilantro lime sauce
Spot Coffee
765 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Garden Veggie Burger
|$11.90
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Veggie Burger
|$11.00
house chickpea patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Garden Veggie Burger
|$11.99
Vegetarian. Grilled 6oz homemade patty with ground chickpeas, black beans, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, onions, herbs, spices, and whole grains.
Cheeburger Cheeburger
1593 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
|*Veggie Burger
|$9.99
Garden Broiler Veggie Burger.
(Vegan Friendly)
contains soy & wheat
|Veggie Burger;
|$12.29
Franklin Farms Veggie Burger.
Vegan Friendly. Contains Soy and Wheat.
Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs
707 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo
|Veggie Joker Burger
|$9.00
House made black bean burger topped with lettuce, American cheese, special sauce, onion, pickles, and sesame seeds
Mike & Pop's Bistro & Tavern
3020 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14217, Kenmore
|Veggie Burger
|$13.99
A plant-based burger served with lettuce, tomato, and sliced onion.
Mojo Market
3030 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
|Vegan Veggie Burgers
|$11.00
three 6oz vegan/organic patties (frozen), made with sweet potatoes, tri-color quinoa, lentils, baby spinach, flax seed, sourdough breadcrumbs
|Veggie Burger
|$11.00
[quinoa sweet potato, spinach, lentil & flax seed] patty - topped with cheddar cheese, avocado, sprouts, pickled red onion & sriracha mayo. served on a toasted ciabatta roll or on the mojo salad
The Rose
199 Scott Street, Buffalo
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00