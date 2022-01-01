Waffles in Buffalo
Buffalo restaurants that serve waffles
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blackwater Tavern and Tap
12443 Broadway, Alden
|Waffle Fries
|$5.00
More about Big Mood
Big Mood
423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|PLAIN WAFFLE FRIES
|$4.50
JUST WAFFLE FRIES. NOTHING ELSE. BUT ALWAYS NEEEDED.
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elmwood Taco & Subs
937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo
|Waffle Fries
|$5.00
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Macy’s Place Pizzeria
3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga
|Seasoned Waffle Fries Large
|$6.49
|Chicken And Waffle Slice
|$4.25
|Seasoned Waffle Fries Regular
|$4.99
More about Lago 210
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Lago 210
4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg
|CHICKEN & WAFFLES
|$19.00
Southern fried chicken tenderloins, blackberry pepper jam, pickled red onions, pearl waffles, and house cut fries
|CHICKEN & WAFFLES SANDWICH
|$16.00
Southern fried buttermilk chicken between two pearl liege waffles with pepper jam and side of house cut fries.
More about Swan Street Diner
HAMBURGERS
Swan Street Diner
700 Swan St., Buffalo
|Buttermilk Waffle
|$9.00
house waffle, butter, NY maple syrup
|Chocolate Waffle
|$9.00
house chocolate waffle (V) with vegan butter and NY maple syrup
More about Mythos
Mythos
510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo
|Belgian Waffle (ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 1PM EVERYDAY)
|$9.99
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
G2 - Griffon Gastropub
5445 Transit Road, Williamsville
|Chicken & Waffle Sandwich
|$18.50
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise