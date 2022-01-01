Waffles in Buffalo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve waffles

Blackwater Tavern and Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blackwater Tavern and Tap

12443 Broadway, Alden

Avg 4.5 (662 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Blackwater Tavern and Tap
Waffle Fries image

 

Bar Bill

8326 Main Street, Clarence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Fries$4.49
All battered & seasoned
More about Bar Bill
Break'n Eggs Creperie image

 

Break'n Eggs Creperie

1280 Sweethome Rd, Amherst

No reviews yet
Takeout
waffle dog meal$8.95
More about Break'n Eggs Creperie
PLAIN WAFFLE FRIES image

 

Big Mood

423 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PLAIN WAFFLE FRIES$4.50
JUST WAFFLE FRIES. NOTHING ELSE. BUT ALWAYS NEEEDED.
More about Big Mood
Elmwood Taco & Subs image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elmwood Taco & Subs

937 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo

Avg 3 (257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$5.00
More about Elmwood Taco & Subs
Item pic

 

Macy’s Place Pizzeria

3348 Genesee St, Cheektowaga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasoned Waffle Fries Large$6.49
Chicken And Waffle Slice$4.25
Seasoned Waffle Fries Regular$4.99
More about Macy’s Place Pizzeria
Lago 210 image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Lago 210

4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg

Avg 3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN & WAFFLES$19.00
Southern fried chicken tenderloins, blackberry pepper jam, pickled red onions, pearl waffles, and house cut fries
CHICKEN & WAFFLES SANDWICH$16.00
Southern fried buttermilk chicken between two pearl liege waffles with pepper jam and side of house cut fries.
More about Lago 210
Consumer pic

HAMBURGERS

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St., Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Waffle$9.00
house waffle, butter, NY maple syrup
Chocolate Waffle$9.00
house chocolate waffle (V) with vegan butter and NY maple syrup
More about Swan Street Diner
Mythos image

 

Mythos

510 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (2835 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle (ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL 1PM EVERYDAY)$9.99
More about Mythos
Item pic

 

G2 - Griffon Gastropub

5445 Transit Road, Williamsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$18.50
Freshly made Belgian chive waffle, sliced in half, filled with a southern spiced, buttermilk battered, panko fried chicken breast, jalapeno coleslaw, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced Wisconsin cheddar & drizzled with spicy maple mayonnaise
More about G2 - Griffon Gastropub
Manna@Northland image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Manna@Northland

683 Northland Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nutty Pecan Waffle (1)$6.00
More about Manna@Northland

