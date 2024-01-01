Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waldorf salad in Buffalo

Go
Buffalo restaurants
Toast

Buffalo restaurants that serve waldorf salad

BriteSmith Brewing image

 

BriteSmith Brewing

5611 Main Street, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BSB Waldorf Salad$15.00
crisp greens, celery, granny smith apples,
fennel, red grapes, pepitas, house cultured
créme fraiche
More about BriteSmith Brewing
D'Avolio image

 

D'Avolio - Tops

1760 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waldorf Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
PRE-MIXED: NO SUBTITUTIONS/TAKE OFFS (SPECIAL AS IS)
On a white wrap, roasted chicken , walnuts, grapes, apples and dried cranberries tossed in a sweet and salty dressing! Topped off with spring mix and served with crinkle cut fries!
More about D'Avolio - Tops

Browse other tasty dishes in Buffalo

Cheese Pizza

Milkshakes

Chicken Fajitas

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Chili

Lobster Rolls

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Buffalo to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Black Rock

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Buffalo to explore

Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Orchard Park

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Olean

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (924 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1367 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston