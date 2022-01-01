Downtown restaurants you'll love
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
301 Franklin Street, Buffalo
Popular items
Chopped Salad
$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
Brisket Plate
$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
More about Bocce Club Pizza
PIZZA
Bocce Club Pizza
235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
Popular items
French Fries
Whole Cheese Pepperoni
$25.88
Single Wings (10pc)
$15.91
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Bada Bing Bar&Grill
42 West Chippewa, Buffalo
Popular items
The Bing
$17.99
A Strip Steak with stuffed hot banana pepper and melted Mozzarella. Served on a fresh seeded garlic roll with french fries or choice of one side.
10 Wings
$16.99
Hot, Medium, Mild, Italian Style, BBQ $1.49
5 Fingers
$12.99
Served with french fries
More about Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN
500 Pearl St, Buffalo
Popular items
Flying Salmon
$15.75
Spicy Faroe Island salmon, bamboo rice, seaweed salad, avocado, kimchi, jalapenos, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, tobiko, spicy ponzu/spicy mayo sauces, fried onions and sesame seeds
Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank)
$15.95
Grass fed grilled sirloin marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with homemade spicy mayo drizzle and sesame seeds
Tuesday 2 for $22 Signature Bowl Special
Order any two signature bowls for $22 on Two for Tuesday!
More about Deep South Taco
BURRITOS • TACOS
Deep South Taco
291 Ellicott St, Buffalo
Popular items
Nacho Libre Platter
$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
Taco de Carnitas (c)
$5.00
We start by coating tender pork shoulder in a dry rub of salt, bay leaves and garlic; Letting it cure for at least 24 hr hours. After its cured we confit the pork in seasoned Manteca (we love Manteca, if you couldn’t tell). Then, this scrumptious pork is slow braised in a mixture of oranges, Pasilla chiles, Arbol chiles and cinnamon. When plating this yummy taco for your guest, we top this lip-smacking meat with our Housemade Guajillo Serrano Salsa, diced white onion, fresh cilantro, radish and a lime garnish.
Taco de Pescado (f)
$7.00
Our Grilled Pescado Taco is given a healthy dose of our spicy fish seasoning and grilled to perfection. Our hearty Crispy Pescado Taco is given a dusting of salt and pepper, dunked in Dos Equis Amber Beer Batter and crisped to a delicious golden brown. Both tacos are served on our house-made corn tortillas and given a healthy portion of our delicious, savoy Chipotle Mayo. Both Crispy and Grilled Pescado Tacos are dressed with a generous portion of fresh cabbage slaw, mixed with crisp shaved red onion, sprinkled with salt and pepper, tossed in our Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette finally topped with cilantro, radish and garnished with a lime wedge.
LSS - The Crispy Pescado taco is contains gluten and cannot be amended to be without.
More about Buffalo Soul Catering
Buffalo Soul Catering
454 Pearl St, Buffalo
Popular items
Fried Haddock Dinner
$17.00
Cornmeal breaded with our house made fish fry & spice blend. Golden fried to perfection
Key To Our Soul Fried Chicken Meal
$17.00
Caribbean spiced fried chicken dipped in our secret sauce. Tangy + Sweet = lip smacking, finger licking goodness!
Fried Chicken Dinner
$15.00
Comes with thigh & leg. Served with a choice of 2 sides.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Jim's SteakOut
92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo
Popular items
5 Finger Dinner
$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
Jims Bleu Sub 12"
$11.59
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
Philly 12"
$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant
Tappo Italian Restaurant
338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread
$6.00
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)
$18.00
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.
Five Hand-Made Meatballs
$11.00
hand-made beef & pork meatballs in our traditional red sauce with parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
More about Spot Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo
Popular items
Tea
$3.65
Pesto Chicken Panini
$12.35
Breakfast Wrap
$6.85