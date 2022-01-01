Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown's top cuisines

Must-try Downtown restaurants

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

301 Franklin Street, Buffalo

Avg 4.5 (10988 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chopped Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, carrot, cornbread, spiced walnuts
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
Brisket Plate$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
Bocce Club Pizza image

PIZZA

Bocce Club Pizza

235 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Fries
Whole Cheese Pepperoni$25.88
Single Wings (10pc)$15.91
Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Bing$17.99
A Strip Steak with stuffed hot banana pepper and melted Mozzarella. Served on a fresh seeded garlic roll with french fries or choice of one side.
10 Wings$16.99
Hot, Medium, Mild, Italian Style, BBQ $1.49
5 Fingers$12.99
Served with french fries
Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN image

 

Fresh Catch DOWNTOWN

500 Pearl St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Flying Salmon$15.75
Spicy Faroe Island salmon, bamboo rice, seaweed salad, avocado, kimchi, jalapenos, watermelon radish, purple cabbage, tobiko, spicy ponzu/spicy mayo sauces, fried onions and sesame seeds
Steak Teriyaki Bowl (6oz Flank)$15.95
Grass fed grilled sirloin marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce, served over jasmine rice with pineapple, scallions, carrots, purple cabbage and jalapenos, topped with homemade spicy mayo drizzle and sesame seeds
Tuesday 2 for $22 Signature Bowl Special
Order any two signature bowls for $22 on Two for Tuesday!
Deep South Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Deep South Taco

291 Ellicott St, Buffalo

Avg 4 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nacho Libre Platter$19.00
Served on a quarter sheet tray, this platter starts with a layer of our gluten friendly, house seasoned chips, which are then smothered in a layer of our decadent Tres Cheese Tequila Queso. We then a second layer tasty chips and a second, generous portion of Queso. But, that’s only the beginning. When then top that tasty cheesy layer with our Frijoles Charros or (Gawdy Beans), and then guest’s choice of protein. The options are spicy Chicken Pibil, decadent Pork Carnitas or freshly seared Carne Asada. We aren’t done yet. Fresh sliced jalapeños, green onions, diced tomato and a generous portion of Cotija Cheese round out the nacho platter. A heathly garnish of cilantro gives it a little extra flavor. To make vegetarian, substitute our black beans in place of our charros beans.
Taco de Carnitas (c)$5.00
We start by coating tender pork shoulder in a dry rub of salt, bay leaves and garlic; Letting it cure for at least 24 hr hours. After its cured we confit the pork in seasoned Manteca (we love Manteca, if you couldn’t tell). Then, this scrumptious pork is slow braised in a mixture of oranges, Pasilla chiles, Arbol chiles and cinnamon. When plating this yummy taco for your guest, we top this lip-smacking meat with our Housemade Guajillo Serrano Salsa, diced white onion, fresh cilantro, radish and a lime garnish.
Taco de Pescado (f)$7.00
Our Grilled Pescado Taco is given a healthy dose of our spicy fish seasoning and grilled to perfection. Our hearty Crispy Pescado Taco is given a dusting of salt and pepper, dunked in Dos Equis Amber Beer Batter and crisped to a delicious golden brown. Both tacos are served on our house-made corn tortillas and given a healthy portion of our delicious, savoy Chipotle Mayo. Both Crispy and Grilled Pescado Tacos are dressed with a generous portion of fresh cabbage slaw, mixed with crisp shaved red onion, sprinkled with salt and pepper, tossed in our Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette finally topped with cilantro, radish and garnished with a lime wedge.
LSS - The Crispy Pescado taco is contains gluten and cannot be amended to be without.
Buffalo Soul Catering image

 

Buffalo Soul Catering

454 Pearl St, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Haddock Dinner$17.00
Cornmeal breaded with our house made fish fry & spice blend. Golden fried to perfection
Key To Our Soul Fried Chicken Meal$17.00
Caribbean spiced fried chicken dipped in our secret sauce. Tangy + Sweet = lip smacking, finger licking goodness!
Fried Chicken Dinner$15.00
Comes with thigh & leg. Served with a choice of 2 sides.
Jim's SteakOut

92 West Chippewa St, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Finger Dinner$12.49
Five Chicken Fingers and a regular order of French Fries. We’ll toss the Chicken Fingers in your sauce of choice or you can choose to get them plain with the sauce on the side (OTS).
Jims Bleu Sub 12"$11.59
Tenderloin Chicken Fingers, topped with our sub cheese, BLEU CHEESE, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. Your choice of sauce!
Philly 12"$12.29
Certified Angus Steak or Tenderloin Grilled Chicken chopped on the grill, topped with fried onions, melted cheese, and Jim’s Secret Sauce, all on a toasted 12" Italian Sub Roll. (Looking for mushrooms? Choose a Frenchy.)
Tappo Italian Restaurant image

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)$18.00
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.
Five Hand-Made Meatballs$11.00
hand-made beef & pork meatballs in our traditional red sauce with parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

227 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 4.6 (494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tea$3.65
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Breakfast Wrap$6.85
Chocolate Bar image

 

Chocolate Bar

114 Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hatchets and Hops image

 

Hatchets and Hops

505 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chris NY Sandwich Co

395 Delaware Ave, Buffalo

Avg 5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
