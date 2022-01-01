Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown

Bada Bing Bar&Grill image

 

Bada Bing Bar&Grill

42 West Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Bing$17.99
A Strip Steak with stuffed hot banana pepper and melted Mozzarella. Served on a fresh seeded garlic roll with french fries or choice of one side.
10 Wings$16.99
Hot, Medium, Mild, Italian Style, BBQ $1.49
5 Fingers$12.99
Served with french fries
More about Bada Bing Bar&Grill
Tappo Italian Restaurant image

 

Tappo Italian Restaurant

338 Ellicott Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.00
Italian bread with garlic butter topped with mozzarella, provolone & parmesan cheeses, baked until golden and cut into 8 slices. Vegetarian & Nut Free.
Lasagna (Beef, Pork & Cheese)$18.00
layered pasta, cheeses, meat and sauce, baked and served with our traditional red sauce. Nut Free.
Five Hand-Made Meatballs$11.00
hand-made beef & pork meatballs in our traditional red sauce with parmesan cheese. Nut Free.
More about Tappo Italian Restaurant
Chocolate Bar image

 

Chocolate Bar

114 Chippewa, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Chocolate Bar
Hatchets and Hops image

 

Hatchets and Hops

505 Main Street, Buffalo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hatchets and Hops

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Garlic Bread

French Fries

Steak Subs

Map

More near Downtown to explore

North Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Elmwood Village

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Buffalo

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Main Street

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston